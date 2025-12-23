GGBET — Winner of SBC Ukraine Awards 2025

On December 20, the SBC Ukraine Awards 2025 ceremony took place in Kyiv — an annual award for the best in sports marketing, supported by the general sponsor GGBET. The winners in 23 nominations were chosen by 103 jury members — representatives of the sports industry, marketing, media, analytics, and corporate sector. A total of 287 applications were submitted for this year's award, and about 400 guests attended the event, including a number of titled sports stars, UNN reports.

GGBET brand won in three nominations at once

Activation of the Year: Match of LeGGends: NAVI x "Dynamo" Kyiv — a project at the intersection of football and esports. This case became an example of how creative mechanics can not just "entertain", but actually bring different communities together around one event and create their common history.

Media Event of the Year: "Dynamo 3.0" — a press conference on the signing of a new general partnership contract between GGBET and "Dynamo" Kyiv for the next three years — with a distinct symbolism of the "three": a new three-year cycle of cooperation and the club's third star.

International Project of the Year: GGBET – Sponsor of the Usyk – Dubois II fight. A partnership that enhances the international visibility of the event, and also popularizes Ukraine in the global sports arena.

Serhii Mishchenko, CEO of GGBET UA: "For us, this attention from the SBC Ukraine Awards is confirmation that sports marketing in Ukraine is developing through strong ideas and systemic partnerships. We work with the best so that Ukrainian sports projects are visible and competitive at the international level."

Oleksii Braha, founder and CEO of Sport&Business Club: "SBC Ukraine Awards is about the standards that shape the sports marketing industry in Ukraine. The award recognizes cases that combine creativity, effectiveness, and impact on the audience."

Also during the event, a series of exclusive materials with star guests of the ceremony were recorded. More unique content from the event can be viewed on GGBET UA social networks.

21+

Advertisement

PARTICIPATION IN GAMBLING MAY CAUSE GAMBLING ADDICTION. ADHERE TO THE RULES (PRINCIPLES) OF RESPONSIBLE GAMING.

GGBET operates in accordance with licenses dated August 23, 2023, issued in accordance with CRAIL decisions No. 128 and No. 129 dated August 8, 2023.