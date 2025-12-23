GGBET — Winner of SBC Ukraine Awards 2025

$42.150.10
49.490.02
ukenru
03:52 PM • 2474 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
03:42 PM • 4558 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 10378 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
12:03 PM • 20003 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
11:41 AM • 17881 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
11:27 AM • 23477 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 15252 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM • 16745 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 22296 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 37919 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
2.9m/s
87%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kyiv region suffered a night attack by Russia: two districts affected, one dead and 3 injuredDecember 23, 06:57 AM • 9006 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 17597 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 15080 views
Russia's economy allows the Kremlin to continue the war against Ukraine and profit from it - CPD12:12 PM • 13194 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"Photo02:58 PM • 7528 views
Publications
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 10378 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"Photo02:58 PM • 7776 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto12:03 PM • 20003 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off11:27 AM • 23477 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 86222 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Ursula von der Leyen
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
Yulia Svyrydenko
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
United States
France
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 15174 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 17671 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 23574 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 25798 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 48296 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Forbes
9K720 Iskander
Film

GGBET — Winner of SBC Ukraine Awards 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

Projects by the Ukrainian bookmaker recognized among the best sports marketing cases of 2025

GGBET — Winner of SBC Ukraine Awards 2025

On December 20, the SBC Ukraine Awards 2025 ceremony took place in Kyiv — an annual award for the best in sports marketing, supported by the general sponsor GGBET. The winners in 23 nominations were chosen by 103 jury members — representatives of the sports industry, marketing, media, analytics, and corporate sector. A total of 287 applications were submitted for this year's award, and about 400 guests attended the event, including a number of titled sports stars, UNN reports.

GGBET brand won in three nominations at once

Activation of the Year: Match of LeGGends: NAVI x "Dynamo" Kyiv — a project at the intersection of football and esports. This case became an example of how creative mechanics can not just "entertain", but actually bring different communities together around one event and create their common history.

Media Event of the Year: "Dynamo 3.0" — a press conference on the signing of a new general partnership contract between GGBET and "Dynamo" Kyiv for the next three years — with a distinct symbolism of the "three": a new three-year cycle of cooperation and the club's third star.

International Project of the Year: GGBET – Sponsor of the Usyk – Dubois II fight. A partnership that enhances the international visibility of the event, and also popularizes Ukraine in the global sports arena.

Serhii Mishchenko, CEO of GGBET UA: "For us, this attention from the SBC Ukraine Awards is confirmation that sports marketing in Ukraine is developing through strong ideas and systemic partnerships. We work with the best so that Ukrainian sports projects are visible and competitive at the international level."

Oleksii Braha, founder and CEO of Sport&Business Club: "SBC Ukraine Awards is about the standards that shape the sports marketing industry in Ukraine. The award recognizes cases that combine creativity, effectiveness, and impact on the audience."

Also during the event, a series of exclusive materials with star guests of the ceremony were recorded. More unique content from the event can be viewed on GGBET UA social networks.

21+

Advertisement

PARTICIPATION IN GAMBLING MAY CAUSE GAMBLING ADDICTION. ADHERE TO THE RULES (PRINCIPLES) OF RESPONSIBLE GAMING.

GGBET operates in accordance with licenses dated August 23, 2023, issued in accordance with CRAIL decisions No. 128 and No. 129 dated August 8, 2023.

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
Brand
Social network
Ukraine
Oleksandr Usyk
Kyiv