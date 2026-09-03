The exact release date of “Metro 2039” has been announced

The Ukrainian studio 4A Games and Deep Silver have announced the release of a new shooter, "Metro 2039," on February 4 next year. UNN reports this, citing the developers.

Details

We are happy to finally announce that METRO 2039 will be released on all platforms on February 4, 2027 - the developers said.

The developers also confirmed that at launch, a performance mode with 60 frames per second and ray tracing will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Pro, and Xbox Series X.

The developers also promised to reveal much more about the technology, features, and various modes available in all editions of the game in the coming months before release.

By combining the most advanced hardware capabilities with our own 4A Engine, METRO 2039 has become the first game in the series created from the ground up with ray tracing in mind. Nearly two decades of experience working on METRO games have enabled us to bring this grim yet beautiful world to life like never before. You can already add METRO 2039 to your wish list in all stores, while pre-orders will open on all platforms later this year. Well... see you in the tunnels - the developers noted.

Recall

In April, the Ukrainian company 4A Games, together with Deep Silver, officially announced Metro 2039 and released a trailer for the game.

4A Games and Deep Silver presented a new trailer for "Metro 2039" at Gamescom 2026.

The shooter "Metro 2039" received the "Best Visuals" award at the annual international video game exhibition Gamescom 2026.