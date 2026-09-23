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Rubio confirmed that Putin was invited to the G20 summit in Miami

Kyiv • UNN

 • 504 views

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed Putin's invitation to the G20 summit in Miami in December. Earlier, Zelenskyy said he was ready to\r\nmeet with the Russian dictator in the United States.

Rubio confirmed that Putin was invited to the G20 summit in Miami
Marco Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that Russian dictator vladimir putin has been invited to the upcoming G20 summit in Miami, UNN reports, citing Sky News.

Details

Rubio told reporters in New York that he hoped putin would accept, as this would give the Russian president an opportunity to speak with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The leaders have not met since the summit in Anchorage, Alaska, which took place in August last year.

The G20 summit will be held in Miami in December.

We would add

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that he was ready to travel to Miami and meet with vladimir putin if the Russian leader participated in the G20 summit in December. 

The kremlin responded to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's willingness to meet with vladimir putin at the G20 summit in Miami in December by suggesting that he come to moscow. 

Antonina Tumanova

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