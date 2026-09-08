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"I'm coming for you, you pathetic belly" - Usyk responds to Fury's offer of a fight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury traded provocations and calls to hold a third bout. Fury declared his readiness for a "trilogy."

"I'm coming for you, you pathetic belly" - Usyk responds to Fury's offer of a fight

Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury exchanged new challenges over a third fight. The Ukrainian showed his training and addressed the Briton, calling him a "pathetic belly," while the Briton responded by reposting the video and declaring his readiness to hold a "trilogy."  This was reported by UNN, citing the athletes’ social media accounts. 

Details 

Usyk showed a workout on a treadmill, during which he addressed Tyson Fury: "Tyson, I’m coming for you, my brother. You pathetic belly." 

"Still thinking about me?" Usyk addressed Fury on Instagram

Fury reposted Usyk’s video in his stories, captioning it: "I want to fight a real man like you, brother," adding a rabbit emoji at the end—the nickname the Briton uses for the Ukrainian. Usyk himself said that he was the first to call himself a "rabbit." This happened after Tony Bellew called the Ukrainian a beast in boxing. Usyk responded at the time that he considered himself merely a "white rabbit."

Fury also challenged Usyk to a rematch in his stories. 

"Here we are, people. Training hard in the gym. Doing what we do best. Oleksandr Usyk, you "middleweight"-"rabbit," I’m coming for you. You said you were looking for a real man to fight, well, here I am. I want to fight a real man like you, brother. You’ll be torn to pieces, you middleweight bum. Come here," Fury said. 

The Briton later also posted on Instagram, calling on Usyk to hold a "trilogy." 

"The trilogy is coming. Land of real men, time to take back what’s ours. The last dance between warriors of the modern world. Soon," Fury wrote

Reminder 

Former heavyweight boxing world champion Tyson Fury is calling on Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk to hold a third bout.  

WBC, WBA and IBF heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk made the decision to relinquish all his championship belts in the heavyweight division. However, according to the boxer, he is not leaving the sport. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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Tyson Fury
Oleksandr Usyk