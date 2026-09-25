Trump believes that Ukraine and Russia want to end the war, and he knows my position — Zelenskyy

U.S. President Donald Trump believes that Ukraine and Russia want the war to end. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this while speaking with journalists on September 25, reports UNN.

Details

Answering a question about whether Donald Trump understands that it is precisely vladimir putin who is the aggressor and does not want to end the war, as well as what the red line should be for the U.S. president, after which he would impose sanctions, the President of Ukraine replied:

First of all, I had meetings with a senator and a congressman, and I thanked them for their bipartisan support for Lindsey Graham’s bill, and I thank Lindsey once again. Indeed, throughout his life, he has done absolutely everything to support Ukraine, and this bill—he worked on it for a very long time, uniting the votes of both parties so that there would be a positive result, and now there is this result. Yes, I was very grateful for everything he did for Ukraine during his life. Indeed, these sanctions are strong. They include sanctions and tariff policy, and all of this is now in the hands of the President of the United States of America. He can use this instrument to exert pressure on the russian federation. We raised this issue during our conversation. President Trump even said publicly—you heard him—that he believes Ukraine and Russia want this war to end

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a personal conversation he expressed to the U.S. president his view of the position of the head of the kremlin, vladimir putin.

We spoke—he knows my opinion. He heard from me that, in my view, putin is certainly in no hurry to end it and, at least, he is not sending the relevant signals, and therefore the sanctions policy must be strengthened in order to bring closer the possibility of a diplomatic end to the war. And Trump’s entire team was there; we all discussed this in detail. Secretary (Scott—ed.) Bessent was present, who is responsible, accordingly, for sanctions policy in the United States of America. I think that our negotiating groups, which held an additional meeting after our meeting with President Trump, will work out all the dates for the relevant steps regarding the possible preparation of a meeting, and, well, we also very much want there to be an understanding of what will happen with the sanctions —the President of Ukraine stated.

Reminder

Donald Trump stated at the UN that the war between russia and Ukraine would end sooner than expected.

Rubio: The war in Ukraine will end through negotiations, not a military victory