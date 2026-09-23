Rubio: The war in Ukraine will end through negotiations, not a military victory

There is "currently no" agreement on an energy truce between Ukraine and Russia, and the war will end "through negotiations," not through a "military victory." U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said this in an interview with WABC Radio, distributed by the State Department on September 22, UNN reports.

On the energy truce

"The latest news is that we don’t have an agreement right now. But it makes sense. This war is not good for either side. Obviously, it is not good for Ukraine, and it is terrible for Russia. I mean, they are not doing well in this war. They’re just not. So it makes sense to stop it. But unfortunately, in foreign policy and in matters like this, sometimes what makes sense does not necessarily happen," Rubio said, commenting on the issue of an "energy agreement."

The U.S. Secretary of State continued: "So the President said that we will continue to remain in a position — wherever we have an opportunity to change the situation and bridge the gap between these two sides, the President is prepared to do so. And we will continue to try to do that. But obviously, that is not where we are right now, today. I hope that changes, and I think ultimately it will."

What Rubio said about ending the war

This war will end someday, and the war in Ukraine will end through negotiations. That is exactly how it will end, okay. It will not end with some decisive military victory by one side or the other. It will end through negotiations. And the sooner that happens, the fewer people will die and the less destruction there will be - Rubio said.

"So that is where we are prepared to play some role. We continue to engage with both sides," Rubio added.

In this context, he mentioned the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump on September 22, as well as the recent visits by U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to moscow and Kyiv.

"We will continue to remain engaged and always look for an opportunity or a chance to change something and bring this matter to a conclusion," the U.S. Secretary of State noted.

Lavrov arrived in New York and will meet with Rubio today: they will discuss the war in Ukraine