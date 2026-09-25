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"Russia still needs to think about what is in its interests" — Putin said that all proposals for peace are "on the table"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 796 views

Putin hinted at Russia's readiness to consider peace proposals, but first to determine its own interests. He also threatened Kyiv with a new response.

"Russia still needs to think about what is in its interests" — Putin said that all proposals for peace are "on the table"

All proposals for a peaceful settlement are "on the table," but the Russian Federation still needs to consider what is in its interests. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated this, UNN reports, citing Russian media.

Details

Putin said that the Russian Federation's response to Kyiv's attacks was allegedly "so painful" that it requested a truce.

According to him, Russia was ready to resume negotiations with Kyiv after the elections, but Ukraine attempted to strike Moscow and attacked polling stations.

All proposals for a peaceful settlement are "on the table," but the Russian Federation still needs to consider what is in its interests 

- Putin said.

In addition

Despite mentioning peace initiatives, Putin added that "Kyiv must feel Russia's response to attacks on infrastructure and understand that provocations and escalating the situation will not help it."

Ukraine obtained Russia's plans for winter strikes on energy infrastructure; terrorists calculated the amount of weaponry for each target — Shmyhal24.09.26, 22:42 • 34080 views

Antonina Tumanova

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