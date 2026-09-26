Zelenskyy stated that the interception rate of jet-powered "Shaheds" currently stands at 55%

In September, Russia launched more than 2,730 jet-powered "Shaheds." Currently, Ukraine’s Defense Forces are shooting down 55% of these targets. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in a video address, UNN reports.

Ukraine’s interception rate for jet-powered "Shaheds" is currently 55%. In September, there were more than 2,730 jet-powered "Shaheds"; more than 1,500 were shot down or suppressed. Of course, unfortunately, a significant number reach their intended targets, but step by step, we in Ukraine will make our defenses no less effective than the protection already in place against conventional "Shaheds": against conventional "Shaheds," the interception rate is more than 90% - the President said.

Zelenskyy noted that there are already several effective prototypes of interceptors against Russia’s jet-powered drones.

There are teams using them in combat conditions. Interceptors that could become the main means of our defense have already been identified. Production, components—we are scaling up all of this. There will be a response. The same applies to other threats that exist - Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy added that next year Russia plans to spend $12 billion on the production of jet-powered drones and loitering munitions.

We know from Russia’s internal documents what they are preparing and specifically what is planned for next year: the volumes and the funding. We are preparing our response, and there must be a Ukrainian means for every item - the head of state added.

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