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Participants in the anti-ballistic coalition expect the first results of the Freyja program this year – Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 992 views

Zelenskyy spoke about the joint Freyja anti-ballistic program with partners. The first results are expected this year.

Participants in the anti-ballistic coalition expect the first results of the Freyja program this year – Zelenskyy

The participating states in the pan-European Freyja ballistic missile defense shield program expect the first air defense results as early as this year. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, UNN reports.

"We are continuing to work on the possibility of producing such air defense systems and missiles for them in Ukraine, as well as on the joint anti-ballistic program FREYJA with our partners. We expect the first results as early as this year. We are working to the maximum to strengthen the protection of our people," Zelenskyy noted.

What is Freyja

Freyja is a project initiated by Ukraine for a joint European anti-ballistic system. Companies from 11 countries are currently working on it, and companies including Fire Point, Kongsberg, Weibel, Saab, Diehl Defence, Hensoldt, Thales, Safran, Sener, and Leonardo have joined its practical implementation. The system is intended to intercept Russian ballistic missiles.

The project is built around the Ukrainian FP-7.x interceptor missile developed by Fire Point, while other components are supplied by European manufacturers. As Fire Point CEO and CTO Iryna Terekh reported, development has reached the stage of technical integration of the entire ecosystem—radars, the launcher, the data transmission channel, and the command center—and tests are being conducted up to twice a week.

Yevhen Tsarenko

War in UkraineTechnologies
Iryna Terekh
Fire Point
Emmanuel Macron
France
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine