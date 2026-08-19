The FP-7 ballistic missile with a range of up to 300 km will be ready to carry out strikes at the end of September – Fire Point CEO Iryna Terekh

Iryna Terekh Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

The FP-7 ballistic missile with a range of up to 300 km will be ready for combat use at the end of September this year. Fire Point CEO and CTO Iryna Terekh said this during a press conference at the DALO Industry Days arms exhibition in Denmark, UNN reports.

"The FP-7 is currently undergoing final tests in order to also receive certification and proceed to combat trials. So we expect its first combat use at the end of September. We are ready for this; not much preparation remains," Iryna Terekh said.

It is known that Fire Point is working on two ballistic missiles. The company describes the FP-7, with a range of up to 300 km, as a cheaper response to the American ATACMS. The second, the FP-9, is designed to travel 800–850 kilometers — enough to reach moscow. The company promises to launch the FP-9 by the end of the year.

Earlier, Iryna Terekh said that the company finances its ballistic program with its own money, and that the manufacturer had received not a single budget hryvnia for design work.

In addition to ballistic systems, Fire Point produces the FP-1 and FP-2 long-range drones, as well as the FP-5 "Flamingo" cruise missile, capable of flying three thousand kilometers. According to the company, it is these mass-produced products that generate the money for the missile program.

Scandinavia’s largest arms exhibition, DALO Industry Days, has started in Denmark