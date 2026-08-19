$44.780.0851.830.02
ukenru
01:40 PM • 4304 views
The Volkswagen driver was notified of suspicion over the crash at a bus stop in KyivPhotoVideo
11:27 AM • 14594 views
Heat of up to +37° will return later this week, forecasters say
10:46 AM • 16714 views
The FP-7 ballistic missile with a range of up to 300 km will be ready to carry out strikes at the end of September – Fire Point CEO Iryna Terekh
10:34 AM • 13242 views
The Verkhovna Rada appointed Yevhenii Khmara as Minister of Defense of Ukraine
10:29 AM • 14802 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: another 103 Ukrainian soldiers have been returned from Russian captivityPhoto
09:52 AM • 15861 views
Andrii Sybiha has headed Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the third timePhoto
09:35 AM • 13237 views
Scandinavia’s largest arms exhibition, DALO Industry Days, has started in Denmark
09:00 AM • 13028 views
Operation "Forrest Gump": NABU and SAPO revealed details of a UAH 150 million scheme involving the Deputy Head of the OPU, a former MP, and othersVideo
Exclusive
August 19, 08:02 AM • 28590 views
BEB reform is stalled: after the failed re-certification of its leadership, a full review and relaunch of public oversight are needed
August 19, 07:46 AM • 14138 views
Traffic accident at a bus stop in Kyiv: Interior Minister shows footage of the moment of the collisionPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+23°
3.8m/s
38%
745mm
Popular news
Meetings with Khmara and Sybiha are continuing in the Verkhovna Rada after more than five hours of dialogueAugust 19, 05:53 AM • 4662 views
Tom Holland could earn over $100 million for the new "Spider-Man"August 19, 06:00 AM • 34475 views
Traffic accident at a bus stop in Kyiv: two dead, 4 injured, driver detainedPhotoVideoAugust 19, 07:28 AM • 6636 views
A fire covering approximately 5,000 square meters has been reported at the Progress plant, which was hit by Flamingo10:13 AM • 3812 views
Which foods lower cholesterol, and which can raise it11:19 AM • 13964 views
Publications
Which foods lower cholesterol, and which can raise it11:19 AM • 14170 views
BEB reform is stalled: after the failed re-certification of its leadership, a full review and relaunch of public oversight are needed
Exclusive
August 19, 08:02 AM • 28581 views
Khmara will retire from military service to head the Ministry of Defense — when to expect the appointmentPhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 05:43 PM • 66131 views
A decorative rabbit in an apartment: what you need to know before getting a pet
Exclusive
August 18, 04:15 PM • 71478 views
Student deferments will be checked through registers: what is changing before September 1August 18, 03:54 PM • 60787 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Iryna Terekh
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Mykhailo Fedorov
Nikol Pashinyan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Denmark
Germany
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tom Holland could earn over $100 million for the new "Spider-Man"August 19, 06:00 AM • 34660 views
Hayden Panettiere posted a touching photo with a friend on Instagram before her deathPhotoAugust 17, 11:04 PM • 77716 views
Vogue showed footage from Ronaldo and Rodríguez's weddingPhotoVideoAugust 17, 08:09 AM • 82473 views
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 89301 views
Courtney Love said that doctors predicted she would die in 2019August 16, 11:00 PM • 86561 views
Actual
Technology
ATACMS
Nord Stream
FIFA (video game series)
Heating

The FP-7 ballistic missile with a range of up to 300 km will be ready to carry out strikes at the end of September – Fire Point CEO Iryna Terekh

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16727 views

Fire Point plans to complete preparations for the FP-7’s combat use by the end of September. The FP-9 missile, with a range of 800–850 km, is expected to be launched by the end of the year.

The FP-7 ballistic missile with a range of up to 300 km will be ready to carry out strikes at the end of September – Fire Point CEO Iryna Terekh
Iryna Terekh Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

The FP-7 ballistic missile with a range of up to 300 km will be ready for combat use at the end of September this year. Fire Point CEO and CTO Iryna Terekh said this during a press conference at the DALO Industry Days arms exhibition in Denmark, UNN reports.

"The FP-7 is currently undergoing final tests in order to also receive certification and proceed to combat trials. So we expect its first combat use at the end of September. We are ready for this; not much preparation remains," Iryna Terekh said.

It is known that Fire Point is working on two ballistic missiles. The company describes the FP-7, with a range of up to 300 km, as a cheaper response to the American ATACMS. The second, the FP-9, is designed to travel 800–850 kilometers — enough to reach moscow.  The company promises to launch the FP-9 by the end of the year.

Earlier, Iryna Terekh said that the company finances its ballistic program with its own money, and that the manufacturer had received not a single budget hryvnia for design work.

In addition to ballistic systems, Fire Point produces the FP-1 and FP-2 long-range drones, as well as the FP-5 "Flamingo" cruise missile, capable of flying three thousand kilometers. According to the company, it is these mass-produced products that generate the money for the missile program.

Scandinavia’s largest arms exhibition, DALO Industry Days, has started in Denmark19.08.26, 12:35 • 13238 views

Yulia Melnyk

War in UkraineTechnologies
Iryna Terekh
Fire Point
War in Ukraine
ATACMS
Denmark