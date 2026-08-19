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Scandinavia’s largest arms exhibition, DALO Industry Days, has started in Denmark

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14631 views

The DALO Industry Days exhibition has opened in Denmark with the participation of 600 companies, including Ukrainian ones.

Scandinavia’s largest arms exhibition, DALO Industry Days, has started in Denmark

The largest arms exhibition in Scandinavia, DALO Industry Days, has opened in Denmark. This year, 600 companies are taking part in the exhibition, including manufacturers from Ukraine, UNN writes.

"The exhibition is a meeting place for representatives of the land, maritime, aerospace, cyber, IT and security sectors, as well as companies with products related to the defense industry," the organizers note.

The Ukrainian company Fire Point is taking part in DALO Industry Days. Its booth has attracted considerable interest, as it features the full-size long-range FP-1 UAV, the FP-5 Flamingo missile, as well as the FP-7 and FP-9 ballistic missiles.

"We will show what Ukrainian defence tech looks like when it is created for a real war," the Ukrainian manufacturer said on its social media. 

On the eve of the exhibition's opening, Fire Point CEO and CTO Irina Terekh said that Ukraine is selling Europe the only thing that cannot be purchased for its own defense with a delay — time. 

"Ukraine once sold Europe grain and software. What we are selling you now is time. Your own intelligence services estimate that Russia's capabilities will be restored sometime closer to the end of this decade. This figure measures how long Ukrainians have been standing in the way. We are producing it (time — ed.) on an industrial scale," she said .

In addition, the exhibition features DevDroid — a developer of a universal control system for ground robotic platforms; Tencore LLC — a manufacturer of ground robotic systems; GSCI — a manufacturer of night-vision devices; as well as the Ukrainian OSINT company Molfar. 

The organizers expect around 12,000 participants to visit the exhibition, including potential investors, journalists and defense experts.

DALO Industry Days was initiated more than 10 years ago by the Danish government as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation between the state and manufacturers. 

As UNN wrote, the DALO format provided Ukrainian manufacturers with direct B2B meetings, technical demonstrations and coordination of further steps — from interoperability and certification to co-development, localization of production and the launch of contracts based on the logic of the "Danish model," under which Denmark directly finances the procurement of weapons from Ukrainian manufacturers.

Military experts interviewed by UNN note that products from Ukraine's defense industry are attracting growing interest from partner countries, while international arms exhibitions give manufacturers the opportunity not only to showcase their developments but also to attract investment for scaling up.

Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

Yulia Melnyk

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