The CEO of the Ukrainian company Fire Point, Iryna Terekh, showed the construction of a plant for the production of rocket propellant in Denmark.

Ukrainian manufacturer of missiles and attack UAVs Fire Point has launched the first stage of construction of a solid rocket fuel production plant in Denmark. FP-7 ballistic missiles, FP-7.x ballistic interceptors, as well as boosters for FP-5 Flamingo missiles will be cast here. Construction workers are currently digging the foundation pit for the main workshop, UNN reports.

"We are at the first stage of construction of our rocket fuel production plant in Denmark, which is adjacent to the plant we acquired last year. The foundation pit for the main workshop is currently being excavated here in accordance with all the requirements of local legislation, which we developed jointly with the governments of Denmark and Sweden," Fire Point CEO and CTO Iryna Terekh said during a press tour.

Iryna Terekh said that construction would be carried out in several stages, and that the plant's total area would exceed 120,000 square meters. Additional security infrastructure will also be built around the plant.

According to her, because the relevant expertise had not existed in Europe for a long time, some regulatory requirements were outdated.

"This will be a future mine complex and a production complex for casting FP-7 and FP-7.x missiles and boosters for Flamingo," Iryna Terekh said.

She added that the Russians are hunting for similar plants in Ukraine in order to destroy them, so Denmark offered a secure site for locating the production capabilities of Fire Point, which will meet the solid rocket fuel needs of both Ukraine and Europe.

"Restoring this capability on the European continent is very important. This is another path toward our technological independence," Iryna Terekh said.

Earlier, Fire Point CEO and CTO said that construction of the plant was estimated at more than €150 million. Its cost increased after it became clear that the premises acquired by the company were unsuitable for production, and it was forced to build a new facility.

Recall

As UNN reported, Fire Point is building a solid rocket fuel plant in the Danish city of Vojens, in the south of the country. This is the first case within NATO in which a member state has allowed a Ukrainian defense company to establish a production site on its territory.

For Fire Point to be able to begin producing solid fuel for Flamingo missiles, the Danish authorities removed more than 20 legislative barriers.

Locating production in Denmark will minimize the risk of a possible Russian strike on the facility.