$44.700.0751.870.04
ukenru
06:57 PM • 10106 views
"The Future Remembers": an art installation has been launched at the "Motherland Monument" in the capitalPhotoVideo
06:39 PM • 11022 views
Sense Bank will be sold, and the proceeds from the sale will be directed to the needs of the Defense Forces — Koretskyi
05:33 PM • 12489 views
Russia’s military-industrial complex, collaborators, and former Ukrainian officials — Zelenskyy has introduced several new sanctions packages
03:44 PM • 16477 views
The enemy attacked critical infrastructure in Kyiv; there may be disruptions to hot water supply in two districts, the mayor says
August 20, 03:09 PM • 16944 views
The CEO of the Ukrainian company Fire Point, Iryna Terekh, showed the construction of a plant for the production of rocket propellant in Denmark.
Exclusive
August 20, 02:20 PM • 15566 views
Why your brand may not be registered - a lawyer explains
August 20, 02:10 PM • 15168 views
EU plans to clarify the new rules on temporary protection for Ukrainians "in the coming weeks"
August 20, 12:59 PM • 16143 views
The court ordered a preventive measure for the Volkswagen driver who crashed into a bus stop with people in KyivPhoto
August 20, 12:08 PM • 16809 views
The prosecutor is seeking detention with bail of UAH 200 million for MykytasVideo
August 20, 11:56 AM • 18057 views
Zelenskyy: Russia’s latest strike was one of the most cynical, calculated and large-scaleVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+24°
3.3m/s
51%
748mm
Popular news
Romania scrambled two F-16s and destroyed a maritime drone – the EU respondedAugust 20, 11:52 AM • 6708 views
The Cabinet of Ministers exempted some industrial consumers from electricity supply restrictions — who does this apply toPhotoAugust 20, 11:55 AM • 4232 views
Intelligence officials said that the Kremlin is offering Russians the chance to live, study and die on creditAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 10158 views
Drone debris was found in Moldova after Russia's overnight attack on Ukraine. Sandu reactedAugust 20, 01:28 PM • 4310 views
In Kyiv, fragments of an enemy UAV fell onto a business center, sparking a fire — mayorAugust 20, 02:53 PM • 5438 views
Publications
Salaries and combat payments for military personnel in 2026: who can expect what amountsAugust 19, 04:55 PM • 86240 views
A Raccoon at Home: Why This Cute Animal Can Become a Serious Challenge for Its Owner
Exclusive
August 19, 03:39 PM • 105564 views
Where do gnats come from in an apartment, and how can you get rid of them quickly?August 19, 02:55 PM • 89925 views
Which foods lower cholesterol, and which can raise itAugust 19, 11:19 AM • 102921 views
BEB reform is stalled: after the failed re-certification of its leadership, a full review and relaunch of public oversight are needed
Exclusive
August 19, 08:02 AM • 98210 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Iryna Terekh
Vadym Filashkin
Serhiy Marchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Boryspil
Brovary
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ramina Eskhakzai announced her engagement to a servicemanPhotoAugust 19, 03:30 PM • 72303 views
Tom Holland could earn over $100 million for the new "Spider-Man"August 19, 06:00 AM • 93099 views
Hayden Panettiere posted a touching photo with a friend on Instagram before her deathPhotoAugust 17, 11:04 PM • 127212 views
Vogue showed footage from Ronaldo and Rodríguez's weddingPhotoVideoAugust 17, 08:09 AM • 130149 views
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 136294 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
The Guardian
Social network
Nord Stream
FAB-250

The CEO of the Ukrainian company Fire Point, Iryna Terekh, showed the construction of a plant for the production of rocket propellant in Denmark.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16948 views

The plant will produce propellant for the FP-7, FP-7.x, and Flamingo missiles. The plant is being built in accordance with all the requirements of European legislation.

The CEO of the Ukrainian company Fire Point, Iryna Terekh, showed the construction of a plant for the production of rocket propellant in Denmark.

Ukrainian manufacturer of missiles and attack UAVs Fire Point has launched the first stage of construction of a solid rocket fuel production plant in Denmark. FP-7 ballistic missiles, FP-7.x ballistic interceptors, as well as boosters for FP-5 Flamingo missiles will be cast here. Construction workers are currently digging the foundation pit for the main workshop, UNN reports.

"We are at the first stage of construction of our rocket fuel production plant in Denmark, which is adjacent to the plant we acquired last year. The foundation pit for the main workshop is currently being excavated here in accordance with all the requirements of local legislation, which we developed jointly with the governments of Denmark and Sweden," Fire Point CEO and CTO Iryna Terekh said during a press tour.

Iryna Terekh said that construction would be carried out in several stages, and that the plant's total area would exceed 120,000 square meters. Additional security infrastructure will also be built around the plant.

According to her, because the relevant expertise had not existed in Europe for a long time, some regulatory requirements were outdated.

"This will be a future mine complex and a production complex for casting FP-7 and FP-7.x missiles and boosters for Flamingo," Iryna Terekh said.

She added that the Russians are hunting for similar plants in Ukraine in order to destroy them, so Denmark offered a secure site for locating the production capabilities of Fire Point, which will meet the solid rocket fuel needs of both Ukraine and Europe.

"Restoring this capability on the European continent is very important. This is another path toward our technological independence," Iryna Terekh said.

Earlier, Fire Point CEO and CTO said that construction of the plant was estimated at more than €150 million. Its cost increased after it became clear that the premises acquired by the company were unsuitable for production, and it was forced to build a new facility.

Recall

As UNN reported, Fire Point is building a solid rocket fuel plant in the Danish city of Vojens, in the south of the country. This is the first case within NATO in which a member state has allowed a Ukrainian defense company to establish a production site on its territory.

For Fire Point to be able to begin producing solid fuel for Flamingo missiles, the Danish authorities removed more than 20 legislative barriers. 

Locating production in Denmark will minimize the risk of a possible Russian strike on the facility. 

Yulia Melnyk

War in UkraineTechnologies
Iryna Terekh
Fire Point
NATO
Denmark
Sweden
Ukraine