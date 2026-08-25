Fire Point CEO discusses plans to expand production abroad

Iryna Terekh

Fire Point is building a solid rocket fuel production plant in Denmark. The company's CEO and CTO, Iryna Terekh, spoke about whether the company plans to open similar facilities in other countries, reports UNN.

She confirmed that, apart from Denmark, which itself expressed interest in opening a production facility on its territory, representatives of other states had also made similar proposals. At the same time, Terekh did not disclose which countries they were.

The company is considering further scaling up production beyond our country as well, but for now plans to focus on implementing projects in Ukraine.

Of course, we are thinking about this (scaling up production abroad - ed.), but we have limited management resources, and our main focus is currently Ukraine. Therefore, we are working through options for the future, but from an economic perspective, from the standpoint of human capital, and given our personal plans to live in Ukraine, we would like to localize as much as possible at home - Iryna Terekh said.

Construction of the plant in Denmark has already begun. The plant is expected to be launched at the end of 2027. It was decided not to locate the facilities in Ukraine due to security concerns, as Russia is targeting defense production facilities.

This will be a future shaft complex and a production complex for casting FP-7 and FP-7.x missiles and boosters for Flamingo - Iryna Terekh noted during a press tour of the construction site.

Iryna Terekh also said that Fire Point is already producing rocket fuel in Ukraine, while the plant in Denmark will allow it to significantly scale up its capacity.

But when it came to scaling up production, given the need for predictable capacity located in a safe place, we accepted Denmark's very generous invitation to locate such a plant here - she explained.

According to Iryna Terekh, Denmark expressed interest in providing Ukraine's defense industry with opportunities to locate its production on Danish territory. But when such an offer was made, Terekh said she did not believe that a European country would grant permission to build a rocket fuel production plant quickly enough. However, the Danish authorities acted swiftly, and three weeks after the offer was made, the team was already inspecting sites for the future facility.

The plant's total area will exceed 120,000 sq. m, with a capacity ranging from 800 to more than 4,100 missiles per year, depending on requirements. The construction process led to a review of the regulatory standards and expertise required for erecting facilities of this scale. For the duration of the war in Ukraine, the plant will operate to meet the needs of our Defense Forces; subsequently, it is planned that the fuel will also be supplied to European partners.

According to Iryna Terekh, construction of the plant is estimated to cost more than €150 million. Its cost increased after it was discovered that the premises purchased by the company were unsuitable for production, forcing it to build a new facility.

Let us recall

As UNN reported, Fire Point's solid rocket fuel production plant is being built in the Danish city of Vojens, in the south of the country. This is the first case within NATO in which a member state has allowed a Ukrainian defense company to locate a production site on its territory.

For Fire Point to begin producing solid fuel for missiles, the Danish authorities removed more than 20 legislative barriers.

Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer