Crawford gave Zelenskyy a puppy named Freyja, after the future FREYJA anti-ballistic system

Legendary American boxer Terence Crawford, who is visiting Ukraine, met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and, as a sign of solidarity, gave him an American Pit Bull Terrier puppy, a female named Freya. The head of state reported this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

Crawford has supported Ukraine since the first days of the full-scale war, and today he came to Kyiv to meet with Zelenskyy.

As a sign of solidarity, Terence gave him an American Pit Bull Terrier puppy — a female named Freya. Her grandfather Athos survived the Russian occupation of Bucha, and now Freya is named after the future FREYJA air defense system as a symbol of our protection - Zelenskyy wrote.

The head of state thanked the boxer for the meeting, the "warm and special gift," and his respect for the Ukrainian people.

Terence Crawford is the undisputed world boxing champion. In September last year, he defeated Mexican boxer Saúl "Canelo" Álvarez and became the undisputed champion in the super-middleweight division. The athlete arrived in Kyiv today, August 25.

What is FREYJA

FREYJA is a Ukrainian-initiated project for a joint European antiballistic system, the first track of the Antiballistic Coalition, which includes 10 countries and more than a dozen leading European defense companies. The system is intended to intercept Russian ballistic missiles.

The project is being built around the Ukrainian FP-7.x interceptor missile developed by Fire Point; other components are supplied by European manufacturers. As UNN reported, Fire Point's General and Technical Director Iryna Terekh said that development had reached the stage of technical integration of the entire ecosystem — radars, a launcher, a data transmission channel, and a command center — while tests are being conducted up to twice a week. The system's first interception of a ballistic target is scheduled for 2027.

Previously

Earlier, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that implementing the Freyja antiballistic project is an unconditional priority for Ukraine, as the system will protect not only Ukrainian but also European skies from ballistic threats.