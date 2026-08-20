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The Fire Point plant in Denmark will be able to produce fuel for more than 4,100 FP-7 ballistic missiles or FP-7.x interceptors per year, according to the company’s CEO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2020 views

At minimum capacity, the Fire Point plant will be able to produce fuel for 800 missiles per year, but if necessary, it will be capable of servicing more than 4,000 missiles.

The Fire Point plant in Denmark will be able to produce fuel for more than 4,100 FP-7 ballistic missiles or FP-7.x interceptors per year, according to the company’s CEO
Iryna Terekh

The solid rocket fuel production plant that the Ukrainian company Fire Point is building in Denmark will be capable of producing fuel for more than 4,100 rockets per year, provided it operates around the clock and has orders. Fire Point CEO and CTO Iryna Terekh told journalists about this, UNN reports.

We calculated three scenarios depending on the availability of orders—from a minimum of 800 rockets per year to more than 4,100 rockets per year, provided the plant operates around the clock. We are talking about the FP-7 or FP-7.x 

- Iryna Terekh said.

According to her, launching production of fuel for the FP-9 long-range ballistic missile would require a political decision. In addition, to launch such production, the company would have to obtain new permits, design another building at the plant, and strengthen its security even further. 

According to the Fire Point CEO, it is impossible to launch production of fuel for a long-range ballistic missile at the facilities currently under construction.

She added that the plant is not a business case, but a strategic and security project.

Unfortunately, it cannot withstand any acceptable business calculations. I cannot name the exact figures now; we calculated it (the payback period—Ed.)—it is not very profitable, but I believe that this (the construction of the plant—Ed.) is very important 

- Iryna Terekh noted.

During a press tour, the Fire Point CEO showed journalists the first stage of construction of the plant, where fuel will be loaded into FP-7 ballistic missiles, FP-7.x ballistic missile interceptors, and boosters for FP-5 Flamingo missiles.

According to her, the construction of the plant is estimated at more than €150 million. Its cost increased after it was discovered that the premises acquired by the company were unsuitable for production, forcing it to build a new facility.

Background

As UNN reported, Fire Point's solid rocket fuel production plant is being built in the Danish town of Vojens, in the south of the country. This is the first case within NATO in which a member state has allowed a Ukrainian defense company to establish a production site on its territory.

For Fire Point to begin producing solid propellant for Flamingo missiles, the Danish authorities removed more than 20 legislative barriers. 

Locating production in Denmark will minimize the risk of a possible Russian strike on the facility. 

Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

Yulia Melnyk

War in UkraineTechnologies
Iryna Terekh
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