Von der Leyen: The EU is working with Ukraine to implement the FREYJA anti-ballistic project

$44.460.0751.540.10
ukenru
Exclusive
12:26 PM • 11551 views
How to recover after nighttime shelling and understand the body’s reaction
12:20 PM • 12590 views
New scholarship amounts: how student payments will change and when they will be credited
10:36 AM • 13013 views
EU is already advancing new sanctions against Russia - what is being proposed and will there be a change in approach
Exclusive
10:20 AM • 19141 views
The Aerospace Association expects a swift resolution to the issue of interpreting aviation leasing as royalties
09:39 AM • 13723 views
Shooting in Kyiv: investigation launched into attack on the SBU
09:19 AM • 12218 views
Shooting in Kyiv: SBU detained fighters from a Defense Forces unit after an attack during a search
Exclusive
September 2, 06:38 AM • 17645 views
Failed FSB terrorist attack in Kyiv — the name of the Russian opposition figure they wanted to kill has been revealed
September 2, 05:00 AM • 32548 views
Russian oil refineries are coming under attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces one after another. Can Ukraine reach the rest?Photo
September 2, 04:31 AM • 20323 views
Budanov: Ukrainian drones and missiles will operate in the skies over the Russian Federation until the aggression ends
September 1, 08:41 PM • 34040 views
Putin ordered the Russian armed forces to prepare massive strikes against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+24°
3.7m/s
41%
749mm
Popular news
Russia's nighttime attack on Odesa: eight people wounded, including a childPhotoSeptember 2, 04:23 AM • 11302 views
Over the past day, Ukraine’s Armed Forces eliminated 1,390 Russian military personnel and nearly 2,000 UAVsPhotoSeptember 2, 04:44 AM • 8020 views
SBU and DIU prevented FSB terrorist attack against a leader of Russian oppositionSeptember 2, 05:10 AM • 10232 views
Russia's attack continues for seventh day: metro operations changed in Kyiv, new damage to warehouses reported in regionPhotoVideoSeptember 2, 06:21 AM • 6424 views
Discrediting the court and pressuring the victims — what is happening in the Odrex Case?09:30 AM • 19234 views
Publications
How to recover after nighttime shelling and understand the body’s reaction
Exclusive
12:26 PM • 11555 views
New scholarship amounts: how student payments will change and when they will be credited12:20 PM • 12595 views
The Aerospace Association expects a swift resolution to the issue of interpreting aviation leasing as royalties
Exclusive
10:20 AM • 19144 views
Discrediting the court and pressuring the victims — what is happening in the Odrex Case?09:30 AM • 19248 views
Russian oil refineries are coming under attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces one after another. Can Ukraine reach the rest?PhotoSeptember 2, 05:00 AM • 32550 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Ursula von der Leyen
Mark Rutte
Iryna Terekh
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
Crimea
Odesa
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Angelina Jolie visited Poltava; the actress was spotted at one of the restaurantsVideoSeptember 1, 02:33 PM • 29891 views
Norway's new King Haakon took the oath after his father's death — here's how it happenedPhotoVideoSeptember 1, 02:21 PM • 26824 views
Jurors found Duane Davis guilty of murdering Tupac Shakur 30 years after the rapper’s deathPhotoSeptember 1, 01:05 AM • 32940 views
"Friends" star Lisa Kudrow revealed the request from fans that she categorically refuses to fulfillPhotoSeptember 1, 12:07 AM • 30632 views
Ariana Grande explained why she was limping on stage during the concertAugust 31, 11:07 PM • 30657 views
Actual
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
Technology
The Diplomat
Shahed-136

Von der Leyen: The EU is working with Ukraine to implement the FREYJA anti-ballistic project

Kyiv • UNN

 • 222 views

The EU and Ukraine are working on the FREYJA project, which envisages the creation of a joint anti-ballistic shield.

Von der Leyen: The EU is working with Ukraine to implement the FREYJA anti-ballistic project

The European Union, together with Ukraine, is working on the FREYJA anti-ballistic system project and is also considering Ukraine’s new request for funding to purchase interceptor missiles for the Patriot air defense system. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated this during a joint press appearance with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, UNN reports.

"Today I can confirm that we have received a new payment request. It amounts to several billion euros and should cover the costs of Ukraine’s air defense, including the highly advanced PAC-3 Patriot air defense systems," von der Leyen said.

She separately emphasized that the EU, together with Ukraine, is working on implementing the FREYJA anti-ballistic project.

"At the same time, here in Europe we are working on the FREYJA project with Ukraine. This is a European project to create our own missile defense system," von der Leyen said. 

The President of the European Commission added that all of this complements financial support for Ukraine, in particular a loan of 90 billion euros. According to her, since June, 8.5 billion euros has been allocated for drones and missiles for Ukraine.

"We need progress on Freyja every week" — Zelenskyy addressed the participants of the NB8 summit23.08.26, 19:35 • 11195 views

What is FREYJA

FREYJA is a Ukraine-initiated project for a joint European anti-ballistic system, the first track of the Anti-Ballistic Coalition, which includes 10 countries and more than a dozen leading European defense companies. The system is intended to intercept Russian ballistic missiles.

The project is being built around the Ukrainian FP-7.x interceptor missile developed by Fire Point, while other components are supplied by European manufacturers. As UNN reported, Fire Point’s Chief Executive and Technical Officer Iryna Terekh said that development had reached the stage of technical integration of the entire ecosystem — radars, a launcher, a data transmission channel, and a command center — and that tests are being conducted up to twice a week. The first interception of a ballistic target by the system is scheduled for 2027.

Reminder

Earlier, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that implementing the FREYJA anti-ballistic project is an unconditional priority for Ukraine, as the system will protect not only Ukrainian but also European skies from ballistic threats.

Yulia Melnyk

War in UkrainePolitics
Iryna Terekh
Fire Point
War in Ukraine
Mark Rutte
European Commission
NATO
MIM-104 Patriot
European Union
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine