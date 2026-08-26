Navigation without GPS, new altitudes and launch methods: Fire Point explained what strike UAVs will be like in 2027

The Ukrainian company Fire Point continues to modernize its strike UAVs, adapting them to new combat missions, flights at different altitudes, and operation in more challenging weather conditions. One of the key areas will be autonomous navigation, since as early as 2027, deep-strike systems may operate in conditions of an almost complete absence of GPS. The company’s CEO and CTO, Iryna Terekh, said this, UNN reports.

Modernization of FP strike UAVs

The already modernized FP drone flew 3,400+ km and will be used more for such targets. Next, we have also set ourselves an ambition—I won’t say how much yet - Iryna Terekh said on the YouTube channel “SBS: Unmanned Systems Forces.”

In addition, according to her, Fire Point will continue working next year on expanding production of its primary means of destruction.

Scaling up the number of systems is very important, as is improving the product so that fewer people can be involved in launches - she noted.

The company has already optimized launches and made them as safe as possible under the current conditions.

The CEO of Fire Point also announced that in the future, its strike drones will be better adapted for missions that are not currently very popular. The UAVs will fly at different altitudes and in different weather conditions, and their launch methods will also be changed.

Discussing the changes expected in weapons next year, Iryna Terekh also mentioned swarm communication systems.

Communications and navigation in 2027

In the opinion of Fire Point’s CEO, the main challenge for Ukraine next year will be communications and navigation. She believes that Ukraine should prioritize a satellite program in two areas. The first is conventional satellite communications, which would become an analogue of the American Starlink for the military.

The second is satellite payloads capable of being integrated into Ukraine’s early-warning system for ballistic threats or any other threats.

Because, unfortunately, this is currently a story completely monopolized by the United States, and we are very dependent on it. Even, so to speak, long-range detection radars that we are implementing into the Freyja (anti-ballistic program – ed.)—all of this is still insufficient. A Fusion sensor is needed for this, and it must be built in order to understand very early threats. Therefore, this definitely has to become a priority - Iryna Terekh explained.

In addition, according to her, next year manufacturers of strike UAVs should not count on uninterrupted GPS navigation during weapons launches.

I think 2027 will bring us an almost complete absence of GPS navigation on all deep-strike systems, and if it appears somewhere, on some sections of the route, that will more likely be a matter of luck. We need to take as our baseline that we require navigation without GPS. The same applies to launch operations - Iryna Terekh noted.

First ballistic launch against Russia

Fire Point is working on two ballistic missiles. The company calls the FP-7, with a range of up to 200 km, a cheaper response to the American ATACMS. The second, the FP-9, is designed for 800–850 kilometers—enough to reach Moscow. The company promises to launch the FP-9 by the end of the year.

In the near future, the FP-7 is planned to be tested during a strike on Russian territory.

We have completed on the ground testing (ground testing of the FP-7 – ed.) and are preparing for tests over enemy territory, while also working on an extended version of the FP-9 ballistic missile. I will not name the day so that they do not hunt us down. This (testing the ballistic missile over enemy territory – ed.) will happen in the near future - Iryna Terekh said.

In addition to ballistic missiles, Fire Point produces the FP-1 and FP-2 long-range drones, as well as the FP-5 “Flamingo” cruise missile, capable of flying 3,000 kilometers. According to the company, it is these mass-produced items that generate the revenue for the missile program.

At the same time, the company is working on launching the Freyja antiballistic program. The project envisages combining the Ukrainian FP-7.x interceptor, developed by Fire Point, German radar technology, and Norwegian guidance technology into a single system. Fire Point plans to begin using the first interceptors on the battlefield in mid-2027.