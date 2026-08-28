Military struck the Yaroslavl oil refinery using FP-1 drones - Fire Point

Ukraine's Defense Forces, using long-range FP-1 UAVs, struck the Yaroslavl Oil Refinery ("Slavneft-YANOS"), one of the largest plants in Russia. This was reported by the Ukrainian company Fire Point, UNN writes.

"Ukraine's Defense Forces struck the Yaroslavl Oil Refinery using FP-1 UAVs," the statement said.

Fire Point added that the Yaroslavl Oil Refinery ("Slavneft-YANOS") is one of Russia's largest oil refineries. Its capacity is approximately 15 million tonnes of oil per year. The facility produces gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, as well as other petroleum products.

We remind you

The Defense Forces have repeatedly attacked Russia's oil-refining industry. Just at the end of August, using FP-1 drones, the military struck the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnafteproekt Oil Refinery and struck the Afipsky Oil Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai.

On August 22, the same long-range drones struck the Novokuibyshevsk Oil Refinery and the first logistics hub of Russia's Ozon marketplace in Russia's Samara Oblast. Ukraine's Defense Ministry noted that after the strikes on Wildberries, it was Ozon's turn.

Fire Point CEO and CTO Iryna Terekh said that Ukraine is capable of having a real impact on the enemy, while Russians understand only the language of force.