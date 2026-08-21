Fire Point CEO Iryna Terekh: "I am probably the first woman building a Ukrainian rocket fuel production plant on NATO territory"

Iryna Terekh \\ Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

The Ukrainian defense technology company Fire Point is building the first Ukrainian military plant on the territory of a NATO member state—Denmark. This plant will manufacture solid rocket propellant. The project is being managed by Fire Point CEO and CTO Iryna Terekh, UNN reports.

The plant is expected to launch at the end of 2027. Construction work has already begun. It was decided to locate the facilities outside Ukraine due to security concerns, as Russia is targeting defense production facilities.

"This will be a future underground complex and a production complex for casting FP-7 and FP-7.x missiles and boosters for Flamingo," Iryna Terekh said during a press tour of the construction site.

The CEO of the Ukrainian company Fire Point, Iryna Terekh, showed the construction of a plant for the production of rocket propellant in Denmark.

Iryna Terekh also said that Fire Point is already producing rocket propellant in Ukraine, while the plant in Denmark will allow it to significantly scale up its capacity.

"But when it came to scaling up production, given the need for predictable capacity located in a safe place, we accepted Denmark's very generous invitation to locate such a plant here," she explained.

According to Iryna Terekh, Denmark expressed interest in providing the Ukrainian defense industry with opportunities to locate its production facilities on Danish territory. But when such an offer was made, Terekh said, she did not believe that a European country would grant permission to build a rocket-propellant production plant so quickly. However, the Danish authorities acted swiftly, and three weeks after the offer was made, the team was already inspecting sites for the future facility.

"And yes, I am probably the first woman building a Ukrainian rocket-propellant plant on NATO territory. But I want to say that we have a very large team, and behind me stand more than 7,000 Fire Point employees—women and men of different ages. Every day, they do their work to make this possible. It is an honor for me to represent them, but this is our shared achievement," Iryna Terekh said.

The cost of the plant producing solid rocket fuel for Flamingo missiles in Denmark has become known

The plant's total area will exceed 120,000 sq. m, and its capacity will range from 800 to more than 4,100 missiles per year, depending on requirements. The construction process necessitated a review of regulatory standards and expertise related to the construction of facilities of this scale. During the war in Ukraine, the plant will operate to meet the needs of our Defense Forces; subsequently, it is planned that the propellant will also be supplied to European partners.

According to Iryna Terekh, construction of the plant is estimated at more than €150 million. Its cost increased after it was discovered that the premises purchased by the company were unsuitable for production, forcing it to build a new facility.

We remind you

As UNN reported, Fire Point is building a solid rocket propellant plant in the Danish town of Vojens, in the south of the country. This is the first case within NATO in which an alliance member has allowed a Ukrainian defense enterprise to locate a production facility on its territory.

For Fire Point to begin producing solid propellant for Flamingo missiles, the Danish authorities removed more than 20 legislative barriers.

Locating production in Denmark will minimize the risk of a possible Russian strike on the enterprise.