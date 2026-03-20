Germany eased restrictions on arms exports to Ukraine and Gulf states

Germany has simplified the export of certain air and naval defense equipment to Gulf countries and Ukraine to ensure rapid delivery, German Economy Minister Katerina Reiche said, according to Reuters, reports UNN.

Iran's indiscriminate attacks on Gulf countries have created an urgent need for military equipment, particularly for air defense. With the new temporary license, we are adapting our arms export control procedures for the export of much-needed weapons to these countries to meet these new requirements. - Reiche said.

It is noted that in addition to Ukraine, the new general export license, valid for six months, applies to exports to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman.

Under the new regulation, exporters are allowed to export goods without prior submission of an individual application to the BAFA office for export control, the ministry said.

The regulation, which requires companies to register and submit monthly reports, applies to air and naval defense goods, including mine disposal.

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