Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Former shareholder of the company that owns Pornhub interested in buying Lukoil's foreign assets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

Sanctions reportedly forced Lukoil to announce the sale of its foreign assets, and several buyers have approached US authorities for permission to negotiate with Lukoil, including oil giants Exxon Mobil and Chevron.

Former shareholder of the company that owns Pornhub interested in buying Lukoil's foreign assets

Bernd Bergmair, who was the majority owner of MindGeek (which owns major porn sites, including Pornhub), has approached the US Treasury Department with an offer to buy the foreign business of the Russian oil and gas company Lukoil. This is reported by Reuters with reference to sources, reports UNN. 

Austrian businessman Bernd Bergmair, former majority owner of an adult entertainment group including the Pornhub website, has approached the US Treasury Department about buying the international assets of Russian oil giant Lukoil.

- the publication writes. 

It is reported that sanctions forced Lukoil to announce the sale of foreign assets, and several buyers have approached US authorities for permission to negotiate with Lukoil, including oil giants Exxon Mobil and Chevron.

"Obviously, Lukoil International GmbH would be a great investment, and anyone would be lucky to have the privilege of owning these assets. I certainly don't comment on potential investments," 

- said Bergmair's lawyer. 

Recall 

On Tuesday, October 22, the United States Department of the Treasury officially imposed sanctions against leading Russian oil companies Rosneft, Lukoil, and their subsidiaries. The US called on Moscow to "immediately" agree to end the war against Ukraine. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

