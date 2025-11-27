Sanctions cut Russian oil exports by 15-20%, production to fall by 5% - OP

Russian oil exports have already decreased by 15-20% due to sanctions, as noted by the President's Office, said Vladyslav Vlasiuk, adviser-commissioner of the President of Ukraine on sanctions policy, during a meeting with delegations from the USA and Denmark, UNN reports.

Details

The impact of recent US sanctions against Russian oil companies and increased control over the implementation of export restrictions by the G7 on the supply of components critical for Russian weapons production were discussed during a meeting with US Treasury political adviser Cyrus Newlin.

According to Vladyslav Vlasiuk, "thanks to the restrictions already introduced, crude oil production in Russia will decrease by 5% by the end of the year, and exports have already decreased by 15-20%." In addition, "the deficit of local budgets in Russian regions is increasing."

Joint work on the next EU sanctions package was one of the key topics during the meeting with the director of the Danish delegation.

The meeting participants noted that the 20th package should include further restrictions on the financial sector, personal sanctions and shadow fleet infrastructure, as well as additional restrictions on Western components that Russia uses in the military-industrial complex. Ukraine has already submitted relevant proposals to the European Union, the Presidential Office reported.

Sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil are already reducing Russia's oil revenues - US Treasury