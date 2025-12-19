US imposes sanctions on 29 ships of Iran's 'shadow fleet'

The US Treasury Department has imposed new sanctions against Iran's "shadow fleet," whose ships are used to export oil and petroleum products in circumvention of American restrictions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Treasury Department.

The sanctions affected 29 ships, as well as the companies that operate them. The restrictions also apply to shipping companies in various jurisdictions. According to the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Treasury Department, these ships transported Iranian petroleum products worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

This includes fuel oil, bitumen, crude oil, light crude oil, and condensate.

The agency also stated that after Donald Trump's return to the White House, sanctions were imposed against more than 180 vessels. They added that the purpose of the sanctions is to reduce Iran's oil revenues. Washington believes that this helps Tehran finance military and armed programs.

In early December, Iranian authorities announced the interception of a foreign oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman, which allegedly transported smuggled fuel. There were 18 crew members on board the vessel.