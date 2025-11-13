In Bulgaria, parliament overturned the presidential veto on taking control of Lukoil's refinery

$42.040.02
"Flamingo", "Bars", "Lyutyi" acted: the General Staff confirmed strikes on a number of important occupation objects
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
US will encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine for lasting peace - Rubio
G7 intensifies economic pressure on Russia and considers using frozen Russian assets - joint statement of foreign ministers
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
Popular news
Napoleon's diamond brooch, lost at Waterloo, sold for $4.4 millionPhotoNovember 13, 06:58 AM • 19507 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 20401 views
Woman hid daughter's body in apartment for 18 years: prosecutor's office reveals detailsPhotoVideo09:06 AM • 17709 views
Occupiers in Crimea demolished a unique mosaic complex on the territory of the former sanatorium "Miskhor"Photo10:39 AM • 11472 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhoto10:59 AM • 23179 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhoto10:59 AM • 23787 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 21024 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 92847 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six monthsNovember 12, 11:10 AM • 111557 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 48240 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 48621 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 38884 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 77515 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 77320 views
In Bulgaria, parliament overturned the presidential veto on taking control of Lukoil's refinery

Bulgaria's parliament overturned the president's veto on a bill allowing the government to take control of Lukoil's oil refinery and sell it. The decision is intended to protect the asset from US sanctions, which will come into force on November 21.

In Bulgaria, parliament overturned the presidential veto on taking control of Lukoil's refinery

The Bulgarian parliament on Thursday overturned a presidential veto on a bill that allows the government to take control of Lukoil's oil refinery and sell it to protect the asset from impending US sanctions, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Last month, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and the United Kingdom imposed sanctions on Lukoil and Rosneft, two of Russia's largest oil companies.

Last week, Bulgarian lawmakers approved amendments giving a government-appointed commercial manager the authority to oversee the continued operation of Lukoil's refinery in Bulgaria after November 21, when US sanctions are due to take effect, and to sell the company if necessary.

President Rumen Radev vetoed the bill on Wednesday, saying it did not provide guarantees against future financial claims against the state.

Parliament rejected his objections by 128 votes to 59 on Thursday, the Bulgarian news agency BTA reported.

US sanctions have raised concerns about winter fuel supplies to Bulgaria, where Lukoil operates a refinery in Burgas, hundreds of gas stations and fuel depots.

Lukoil sought an extension from Washington to the deadline for the sanctions, which prohibit transactions with the Russian company after November 21, seeking more time to wind down commitments and consider offers for its global assets, three sources familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

Before Thursday's decision, Boyko Borisov, former Prime Minister of Bulgaria and leader of the GERB party, which heads the coalition government, was optimistic that Bulgaria would receive an extension as early as next week.

"Together with the government, we are working to ensure that both the people at the refinery and the refinery itself work well," BTA quoted Borisov as saying.

