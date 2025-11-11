$41.980.11
Bulgaria strengthens security at Lukoil refinery before state takeover: Russia has already reacted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2008 views

Last week, Bulgaria adopted legislative changes allowing it to take over the refinery and sell it to a new owner. This is being done to protect the enterprise from US sanctions.

Bulgaria strengthens security at Lukoil refinery before state takeover: Russia has already reacted

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said on Monday that the country's authorities are conducting inspections and implementing security measures at the Russian oil company Lukoil's refinery in Burgas to preserve critical infrastructure, as the government prepares to take control of the facility. This was reported by Reuters, informs UNN.

Details

The publication indicates that last week, Bulgaria adopted legislative changes allowing it to take over the refinery and sell it to a new owner to protect the enterprise from US sanctions.

According to Zhelyazkov, the measures, which include inspections and the readiness of the military police, are preventive and aimed at preserving critical infrastructure, including the refinery and other facilities.

Earlier, the Council of Ministers of Bulgaria published a statement saying that the State Security Agency, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Ministry of Defense have taken additional measures to ensure security "in the area of Lukoil facilities."

The Ministry of Defense has redeployed an anti-drone system in the Burgas area. An inspection is being conducted to verify compliance with the plan and security measures at strategic facilities.

- the statement says.

In addition, it is indicated that "military police brigades are also on standby and ready to assist the Ministry of Internal Affairs." At the same time, vehicles entering the area of Lukoil facilities are strictly checked, including for explosive devices.

In turn, the Russian ambassador to Bulgaria, Eleonora Mitrofanova, stated that Sofia's actions were "hasty and legally questionable."

"We still need to see how this law will function, but as of today, it looks like a law on property expropriation. Bulgarians are taking a very risky step. They are creating a dangerous precedent," the Russian diplomat said.

Recall

According to Politico, Romania and Bulgaria are trying to prevent the shutdown of their critical oil refineries as US sanctions against their Russian owners take effect on November 21. Bulgaria is considering nationalizing Lukoil's refinery in Burgas, while Romania views nationalization as a "last resort" for the Petrotel refinery.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

