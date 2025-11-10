Sanctions hit Lukoil: Russia loses its main oil asset in Iraq

$41.980.11
01:36 PM • 18249 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhoto
Exclusive
01:10 PM • 24303 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 23781 views
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
10:02 AM • 37850 views
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 74377 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
November 10, 09:28 AM • 39874 views
Underage driver hits pedestrian to death in Prykarpattia
November 10, 08:17 AM • 43494 views
Law enforcement conducts a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sectorPhoto
November 10, 04:17 AM • 38527 views
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill
November 10, 12:30 AM • 30695 views
Zelenskyy: Putin may attack the EU before the end of the war in Ukraine
November 9, 12:22 PM • 54430 views
Fog will cover most regions of Ukraine on November 10: visibility will drop to 200 meters
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Russians need not territories, but the destruction of Ukraine as a nation and state - ZelenskyyNovember 10, 08:49 AM • 19672 views
In most regions, power outage schedules are in effect until the end of the day, consumption is high - UkrenergoNovember 10, 08:51 AM • 17718 views
Halushchenko and Hrynchuk may lose their positions: relevant statements and resolutions have been submitted to the RadaNovember 10, 09:27 AM • 35165 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?10:51 AM • 38713 views
Large-scale corruption scheme in energy sector: SAPO reveals new details of investigation10:55 AM • 39241 views
Publications
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhoto02:34 PM • 4576 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhoto01:36 PM • 18249 views
"To break or not to break": how the Ministry of Education and Science and MP Hryshyna cover up the influence of fugitive bribe-taker Odarchenko on a university in Kharkiv01:27 PM • 11388 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
01:10 PM • 24304 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 74377 views
UNN Lite
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhoto01:25 PM • 8340 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?10:51 AM • 39322 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 64913 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 112849 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 180655 views
Sanctions hit Lukoil: Russia loses its main oil asset in Iraq

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1676 views

The Russian company Lukoil informed the Iraqi government about force majeure at the West Qurna-2 field due to US and UK sanctions. Iraq has suspended all payments to Lukoil, which could lead to a halt in production at the field.

Sanctions hit Lukoil: Russia loses its main oil asset in Iraq

Russian oil company Lukoil has notified the Iraqi government of force majeure at the West Qurna-2 oil field after US and UK sanctions blocked its operations and payments. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Iraq has suspended all cash and crude oil payments to the Russian company Lukoil after sanctions were imposed against it and Rosneft. Last week, the state oil company SOMO canceled three shipments of oil from the West Qurna-2 field.

In a letter to the Iraqi Ministry of Oil, Lukoil stated that it could not continue operations due to force majeure circumstances preventing the continuation of work at the West Qurna-2 field. If the situation does not change, the company will cease production and leave the project.

According to an Iraqi official, production at West Qurna-2 is about 480,000 barrels per day, which is approximately 9% of Iraq's total production. Oil supplies scheduled for November - about 4 million barrels - have been canceled.

Iraqi oil ministry officials said Lukoil's declaration of force majeure was approved in accordance with the terms of its contract, and the company is seeking legal protection from penalties for non-fulfillment of contractual obligations to the oil ministry.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that millions of tons of Russian oil were shipped through a port partly owned by Macquarie Bank and potentially sold to Australian companies.

Alla Kiosak

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
Iraq
Australia
Great Britain
United States