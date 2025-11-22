United States issued licenses to Hungary for the construction of a nuclear power plant funded by Russia

On Friday, November 21, the United States of America issued a general license allowing certain financial transactions related to the Russian Paks II nuclear power plant project in Hungary. This was reported by Reuters news agency, citing the US Treasury Department, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the license allows transactions involving a number of Russian financial institutions, including Gazprombank, VTB Bank, and the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, if they relate to the implementation of the NPP project.

The license was issued after Hungary signed a nuclear energy cooperation agreement with the United States this month during a meeting between President Donald Trump and Viktor Orban. - the post says.

Under the agreement, Hungary undertakes to purchase American nuclear fuel, as well as American technologies for storing spent fuel.

Recall

The White House confirmed Hungary's exemption from US sanctions on the construction of new nuclear power units by the Russian corporation Rosatom.

Earlier it was reported that the US administration lifted sanctions from the project to expand the Hungarian Paks NPP, which were imposed by the previous government of Joe Biden.

