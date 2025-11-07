US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war

US President Donald Trump said that Russian oil exports have "significantly decreased" and expressed hope for an end to the war in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the broadcast of the White House.

I can say that exports from Russia have significantly decreased. We just want to see an end to the war. Many people are dying. Many Russian soldiers are dying. So we think that at some point they will get smart and do it - stop the war. - said the American leader.

He emphasized that the hostilities cause significant losses, so it is time to focus on finding ways to end them.

US sanctions against Russia

The US Treasury Department on Tuesday, October 22, officially imposed sanctions against leading Russian oil companies Rosneft, Lukoil, and their subsidiaries. The US called on Moscow to "immediately" agree to end the war against Ukraine.

On Wednesday, October 23, Vladimir Putin stated that the new US sanctions are serious but will not affect the Russian economy. He called them an attempt to pressure and an unfriendly act that does not strengthen Russian-American relations.

Later, Donald Trump reacted to Vladimir Putin's statement about Russia's alleged imperviousness to American sanctions. The US President ironically noted that he was glad to hear about the dictator's "confidence" but preferred to see how Russia would cope with the restrictions.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine.

Ukraine, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, and the USA strengthen cooperation to diversify gas supplies to Europe - Ministry of Energy