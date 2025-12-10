The US extended the waiver of sanctions against Lukoil amid intensified talks on asset sales

$42.180.11
49.090.07
ukenru
05:11 PM • 132 views
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black SeaVideo
04:59 PM • 742 views
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
02:44 PM • 5350 views
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 12332 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
01:11 PM • 15192 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
12:48 PM • 16750 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
12:17 PM • 21156 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
11:35 AM • 16497 views
Trump's attacks force Europe to accelerate 'post-American' defense plans - Politico
December 10, 11:00 AM • 14308 views
Defense of Pokrovsk continues, almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city are controlled - "East" group
Exclusive
December 10, 09:54 AM • 25385 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1.2m/s
90%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Details of peace agreement for Ukraine become clearer - WPDecember 10, 07:35 AM • 25811 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 25842 views
In Kyiv, after reports of Kadenyuk's son's death, police confirmed: a man's body with stab wounds was foundPhotoDecember 10, 08:37 AM • 15797 views
The most audacious operation of modern warfare: WSJ published new details of the SBU's "Web" operationPhotoDecember 10, 09:17 AM • 18362 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 11677 views
Publications
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhoto04:30 PM • 2028 views
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarification01:56 PM • 10638 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo12:17 PM • 21154 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 10, 09:54 AM • 25383 views
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the worldDecember 10, 05:30 AM • 40117 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Igor Kolomoisky
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
France
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects markets01:37 PM • 5794 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhoto12:35 PM • 6574 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideo12:19 PM • 6532 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 11735 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 25891 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
ChatGPT
Heating

The US extended the waiver of sanctions against Lukoil amid intensified talks on asset sales

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

The US has extended the waiver of sanctions against Lukoil until January 17, allowing certain operations. This is due to intensified negotiations on the sale of the Russian company's foreign assets.

The US extended the waiver of sanctions against Lukoil amid intensified talks on asset sales

The US administration has extended the waiver of sanctions on certain operations of the Russian company PJSC Lukoil until mid-next month, as negotiations on the sale of the energy giant's foreign assets have intensified. This is stated in a statement released by the US Treasury Department, writes UNN.

Details

The US Treasury Department has issued a special license that allows certain operations related to the negotiation process and will be valid until January 17.

Due to sanctions, the American division of Russia's "Lukoil" is turning to small banks, as large ones have refused to cooperate05.12.25, 16:21 • 3365 views

The previous exemption was due to expire this Saturday. Last week, the Trump administration also rejected a separate exemption for Lukoil gas stations outside Russia, but allowed them to continue operating until the end of April 2026.

Sources familiar with the situation said that discussions on a potential deal have significantly intensified after a short break related to the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States.

Trump's sanctions against Lukoil and Rosneft could change the global oil map - Reuters10.12.25, 14:56 • 2122 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
United States Department of the Treasury
Reuters
Donald Trump