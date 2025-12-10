The US extended the waiver of sanctions against Lukoil amid intensified talks on asset sales
Kyiv • UNN
The US has extended the waiver of sanctions against Lukoil until January 17, allowing certain operations. This is due to intensified negotiations on the sale of the Russian company's foreign assets.
The US administration has extended the waiver of sanctions on certain operations of the Russian company PJSC Lukoil until mid-next month, as negotiations on the sale of the energy giant's foreign assets have intensified. This is stated in a statement released by the US Treasury Department, writes UNN.
Details
The US Treasury Department has issued a special license that allows certain operations related to the negotiation process and will be valid until January 17.
The previous exemption was due to expire this Saturday. Last week, the Trump administration also rejected a separate exemption for Lukoil gas stations outside Russia, but allowed them to continue operating until the end of April 2026.
Sources familiar with the situation said that discussions on a potential deal have significantly intensified after a short break related to the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States.
