Foreign assets of Lukoil: oil trader Gunvor abandoned purchase deal after pressure from US - FT

Swiss oil trader Gunvor has abandoned a deal to acquire the international assets of Russian company Lukoil, which is under US sanctions. This is reported by UNN with reference to Financial Times.

Details

Hours earlier, the US Treasury Department called Swiss company Gunvor a "Kremlin puppet" and stated that the company would not receive a license until Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stopped the "senseless killings." These words refer to the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The Swiss oil trader, in response, called the accusation "false," but added that it was withdrawing its offer to acquire Lukoil's international assets.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Lukoil's foreign assets, which are under US sanctions, would be transferred to Gunvor, co-founded by Gennady Timchenko, a close associate of Vladimir Putin.