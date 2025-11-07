Foreign assets of Lukoil: oil trader Gunvor abandoned purchase deal after pressure from US - FT
The US Treasury Department said that Swiss oil trader Gunvor would not receive a license until Putin stops the war in Ukraine.
Swiss oil trader Gunvor has abandoned a deal to acquire the international assets of Russian company Lukoil, which is under US sanctions. This is reported by UNN with reference to Financial Times.
Details
Hours earlier, the US Treasury Department called Swiss company Gunvor a "Kremlin puppet" and stated that the company would not receive a license until Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stopped the "senseless killings." These words refer to the Russian-Ukrainian war.
The Swiss oil trader, in response, called the accusation "false," but added that it was withdrawing its offer to acquire Lukoil's international assets.
Recall
Earlier, UNN reported that Lukoil's foreign assets, which are under US sanctions, would be transferred to Gunvor, co-founded by Gennady Timchenko, a close associate of Vladimir Putin.