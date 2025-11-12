"Lukoil" loses $10 billion: US sanctions paralyze company abroad – FT

$42.010.06
48.610.07
ukenru
03:53 PM • 14312 views
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
03:00 PM • 28290 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
02:21 PM • 28024 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
November 12, 01:55 PM • 31611 views
"Minister of Justice and Minister of Energy cannot remain in office" — Zelenskyy's statement
Exclusive
November 12, 01:38 PM • 30813 views
Incident at the "Oleksandriya" - "Polissya" match: what the police say
November 12, 12:03 PM • 30001 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia
Exclusive
November 12, 07:33 AM • 46239 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
November 12, 06:19 AM • 62556 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 03:57 PM • 81865 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 129672 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Budgeting for the Christmas holidaysPhotoNovember 12, 11:09 AM • 38921 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six monthsNovember 12, 11:10 AM • 51801 views
"Both ordinary and Ukrainian long-range sanctions are working": Zelenskyy received an intelligence report on Russia's loss of $37 billion in oil and gas revenuesNovember 12, 12:42 PM • 11868 views
Raped at gunpoint during occupation: court sentenced Russian commander for war crime in Kyiv regionNovember 12, 01:59 PM • 9412 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 27884 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 28005 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six monthsNovember 12, 11:10 AM • 51983 views
Budgeting for the Christmas holidaysPhotoNovember 12, 11:09 AM • 39031 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhotoNovember 12, 08:20 AM • 62834 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 129672 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Timur Mindich
Svitlana Hrynchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Poland
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhoto08:00 PM • 162 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite films04:40 PM • 4574 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 20205 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 59271 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 59684 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The New York Times
Heating

"Lukoil" loses $10 billion: US sanctions paralyze company abroad – FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 316 views

Lukoil shares on the Moscow Exchange fell to 4,900 rubles, and the company's capitalization decreased by $9.6 billion after new US sanctions. This led to the blocking of sales of foreign assets and problems with operations in international markets.

"Lukoil" loses $10 billion: US sanctions paralyze company abroad – FT

Russian oil giant Lukoil is experiencing its sharpest decline in two and a half years: its shares on the Moscow Exchange have fallen to 4,900 rubles apiece, and its capitalization has decreased by $9.6 billion after new US sanctions imposed on October 23. This is reported by Financial Times, writes UNN.

Details

Investors fear that the company will suffer significant losses when trying to sell foreign assets.

Sanctions hit Lukoil: Russia loses its main oil asset in Iraq10.11.25, 15:55 • 4297 views

The sanctions have effectively paralyzed Lukoil's activities in international markets: Iraq does not transfer funds or accept oil from the company; the Teboil gas station network in Finland is out of fuel; Swiss Litasco cannot charter tankers or make payments; India and China refuse to buy oil.

The sale of foreign assets to Swiss Gunvor was blocked by the US Treasury Department, and Lukoil is now preparing for a possible loss of $16 billion in foreign property, the report says.

Foreign assets of Lukoil: oil trader Gunvor abandoned purchase deal after pressure from US - FT07.11.25, 08:53 • 3398 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
United States Department of the Treasury
Financial Times
Iraq
India
Finland
China
United States