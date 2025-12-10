Democratic Senators Initiate Ban on Minting Coins with Trump's Image

Democratic senators have introduced a bill in the US Congress that prohibits the Treasury Department from minting $1 coins with the image of President Donald Trump. This is reported by Fox Business, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that Senators Jeff Merkley, a Democrat from Oregon, and Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat from Nevada, are expected to introduce the bill on Tuesday. The document, titled the "Change and Corruption Act," is intended to prohibit the federal government from minting currency that features "the likeness of a living or current president."

The publication reminds that the Treasury Department posted the design of the "Trump coins" on its website. The coin is to become a collectible, and its release is to be part of efforts to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

For reference

The U.S. Treasury Department has the legal authority to mint collectible $1 coins, including for occasions such as the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States next year.

The last two commemorative coins issued by the U.S. Mint are the "Harriet Tubman" and "Greatest Generation" coins, released in 2024.

According to Mint data, the most popular commemorative coin of all time was the 1986 U.S. Statue of Liberty coin, which sold nearly 15.5 million units.

Recall

The U.S. Treasury Department is considering a plan to mint new $1 coins featuring President Donald Trump. This will be part of the celebration of America's 250th anniversary.

US proposes commemorative coin with portrait of deceased Charlie Kirk