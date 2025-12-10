$42.070.01
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
"You will get a hole from a bagel": Melnyk on Russia's calls for Ukraine to capitulate
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Democratic Senators Initiate Ban on Minting Coins with Trump's Image

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

Senators Jeff Merkley and Catherine Cortez Masto have introduced a bill that prohibits the U.S. Treasury Department from minting one-dollar coins featuring a living or incumbent president. This addresses the Treasury Department's plans to issue commemorative coins featuring Donald Trump for the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

Democratic Senators Initiate Ban on Minting Coins with Trump's Image

Democratic senators have introduced a bill in the US Congress that prohibits the Treasury Department from minting $1 coins with the image of President Donald Trump. This is reported by Fox Business, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that Senators Jeff Merkley, a Democrat from Oregon, and Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat from Nevada, are expected to introduce the bill on Tuesday. The document, titled the "Change and Corruption Act," is intended to prohibit the federal government from minting currency that features "the likeness of a living or current president."

The publication reminds that the Treasury Department posted the design of the "Trump coins" on its website. The coin is to become a collectible, and its release is to be part of efforts to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

For reference

The U.S. Treasury Department has the legal authority to mint collectible $1 coins, including for occasions such as the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States next year.

The last two commemorative coins issued by the U.S. Mint are the "Harriet Tubman" and "Greatest Generation" coins, released in 2024.

According to Mint data, the most popular commemorative coin of all time was the 1986 U.S. Statue of Liberty coin, which sold nearly 15.5 million units.

Recall

The U.S. Treasury Department is considering a plan to mint new $1 coins featuring President Donald Trump. This will be part of the celebration of America's 250th anniversary.

