US temporarily suspends sanctions against Russian banks in nuclear energy sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7034 views

The US presidential administration has temporarily suspended sanctions against several Russian banks involved in settlements in the civilian nuclear energy sector. Financial transactions are permitted until June 18, 2026, for projects initiated before November 21, 2024.

US temporarily suspends sanctions against Russian banks in nuclear energy sector

The administration of US President Donald Trump has temporarily suspended sanctions against several Russian banks involved in settlements in the civilian nuclear energy sector. This is reported by UNN with reference to the license of the US Department of the Treasury.

Details

According to the license of the US Treasury Department, they are allowed to carry out financial transactions until June 18, 2026, if it concerns projects started before November 21, 2024.

The United States exempted from sanctions:

  • "Gazprombank",
    • "Vnesheconombank",
      • "Otkritie",
        • "Sovcombank",
          • "Sberbank",
            • "VTB",
              • "Alfa-Bank",
                • "Rossbank",
                  • "Bank Zenit",
                    • "Bank Saint Petersburg",
                      • National Clearing Center,
                        • Central Bank of the Russian Federation and others.   

                          The permit also covers companies in which these banks have more than 50% ownership, but applies exclusively to the support of civil nuclear energy - all other operations remain under sanctions.

                          Recall

                          The US is considering new sanctions against Russia's energy sector, including a "shadow fleet" of tankers, if Putin rejects a peace deal with Ukraine. These measures could be announced as early as this week, which US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent discussed with European ambassadors.

                          Vita Zelenetska

