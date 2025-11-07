ukenru
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather
Zelenskyy signed new sanctions against Russia and announced new NSDC decisions: what they concern
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
Russia again attacked the railway in Ukraine: trains in the east change routes and are delayed
US senators criticize Hungary over Russian oil ahead of Trump-Orban meeting

Kyiv • UNN

A bipartisan group of US senators is urging Hungary to stop buying Russian energy ahead of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's meeting with US President Donald Trump. American lawmakers expressed concern that Hungary is not reducing its dependence on Russian fossil fuels.

A bipartisan group of US senators is urging Hungary to stop buying Russian energy ahead of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington on Friday, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

US lawmakers expressed concern that Hungary has shown "no signs of reducing its reliance on Russian fossil fuels" and called on Orbán and other consumers of Russian energy to join the European Union's June proposal to end imports by 2027, according to a copy of the resolution.

The resolution was signed by 10 senators, including Republicans and Democrats.

The Hungarian leader, long admired by American conservatives, is expected to try to use his friendly relationship with Trump to continue buying Russian oil, even as other European countries seek to cut purchases since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Orban to persuade Trump to exempt Hungary from sanctions on Russian oil31.10.25, 12:49 • 3504 views

"Vladimir Putin is a war criminal who uses Russian energy exports to finance his campaign of murder and aggression," said signatory Republican Senator Thom Tillis. "This resolution sends a clear message that we will not allow energy dependence to be weaponized by a brutal dictator."

"Europe has made outstanding progress in breaking energy ties with Moscow, but Hungary's actions continue to undermine collective security and embolden the Kremlin," said signatory Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen.

In October, the US Treasury Department blacklisted Russia's largest oil companies, PJSC Rosneft and PJSC Lukoil, after Trump's attempts to persuade Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin to agree to a ceasefire failed.

Republicans in Congress have largely stood aside and allowed the White House to set policy on Russian oil and gas. A bipartisan bill, co-authored by Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, on sanctions against countries that buy Russian energy, received overwhelming support from both parties in the House of Representatives, although it remains stalled until Trump agrees to its passage.

Rosneft and Lukoil shares collapsed by $5.2 billion after US sanctions - Russian media25.10.25, 00:30 • 5572 views

Julia Shramko

