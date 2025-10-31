Orban to persuade Trump to exempt Hungary from sanctions on Russian oil

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said on Friday that he would try to convince US President Donald Trump to grant Hungary an exemption from Washington's recently announced sanctions against Russian oil next week, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

Last week, the Trump administration announced sanctions against Russia's largest state-owned oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil. This move could lead to secondary sanctions against their foreign buyers, including customers in India, China, and Central Europe.

While most EU countries have sharply reduced or stopped importing Russian fossil fuels after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Hungary and Slovakia have maintained their pipeline supplies. Hungary has even increased the share of Russian oil in its energy balance.

Orbán, an ally of Trump who is expected to visit Washington next week for his first bilateral meeting with the US president since his return to office in January, has long argued that landlocked Hungary has no viable alternatives to Russian oil, and that replacing these supplies would trigger an economic collapse. Critics dispute this claim.

"We have to make the Americans understand this strange situation if we want exceptions from the American sanctions that hit Russia," Orbán said on Friday in an interview with state radio. "- Orbán said on Friday in an interview with state radio.

