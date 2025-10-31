Orban to persuade Trump to exempt Hungary from sanctions on Russian oil

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
Exclusive
10:56 AM • 3470 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 11612 views
Attackers on the TCC in Odesa near 7 km face 5 to 15 years: the case is being investigated by the SBU
08:46 AM • 19259 views
Truhanov's pre-trial detention measure will be chosen today in the Pechersk court at 2:00 PM
07:56 AM • 10802 views
40-year-old man was detained for the explosion at the post office in Kyiv: he made "souvenirs from ammunition"
07:53 AM • 21950 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with a missile that prompted Trump to withdraw from the nuclear treaty - Reuters
07:20 AM • 21115 views
Warm weather with rain in some regions is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster announced the prediction for November 1 and 2
06:45 AM • 23907 views
IAEA recorded damage to substations critical for nuclear safety after Russia's attack on Ukraine
05:58 AM • 20882 views
Russian attacks overnight damaged railway infrastructure in Sumy and Kharkiv regions: there are changes in the schedule – Ukrzaliznytsia
October 30, 04:50 PM • 43626 views
Restrictions will be in effect around the clock in all regions: how long will the power be cut off in Ukraine tomorrow?
Exclusive
October 30, 04:31 PM • 45115 views
MP-bribe taker Andriy Odarchenko removed from the post of head of the Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
JetBlue passengers taken to hospital after emergency landing in FloridaOctober 31, 01:26 AM • 20452 views
Russian commanders execute soldiers who refuse to fight in Ukraine – "Verstka" investigationOctober 31, 02:35 AM • 31732 views
One of the largest energy hubs in the Vladimir region of the Russian Federation was attacked by drones – ASTRA OSINT analysisOctober 31, 02:45 AM • 19933 views
Battles decreased by almost a quarter in 24 hours: General Staff updated the combat mapPhoto06:24 AM • 27331 views
Power outage schedules are in effect around the clock, Russia has again attacked energy infrastructure08:39 AM • 21680 views
Publications
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
10:56 AM • 3470 views
Cartoons with a spooky charm: what to watch for HalloweenPhoto10:39 AM • 5268 views
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvestPhoto09:35 AM • 13463 views
"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine October 30, 11:42 AM • 61851 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
Exclusive
October 30, 11:00 AM • 80129 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Musician
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jerome Powell
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Hungary
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 23328 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 55797 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 60474 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 82828 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 86031 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
Heating
The Diplomat

Orban to persuade Trump to exempt Hungary from sanctions on Russian oil

Kyiv • UNN

 • 480 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will try next week to persuade US President Donald Trump to grant Hungary an exemption from sanctions on Russian oil. Landlocked Hungary claims there are no viable alternatives to Russian oil.

Orban to persuade Trump to exempt Hungary from sanctions on Russian oil

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said on Friday that he would try to convince US President Donald Trump to grant Hungary an exemption from Washington's recently announced sanctions against Russian oil next week, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

Last week, the Trump administration announced sanctions against Russia's largest state-owned oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil. This move could lead to secondary sanctions against their foreign buyers, including customers in India, China, and Central Europe.

While most EU countries have sharply reduced or stopped importing Russian fossil fuels after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Hungary and Slovakia have maintained their pipeline supplies. Hungary has even increased the share of Russian oil in its energy balance.

Orbán, an ally of Trump who is expected to visit Washington next week for his first bilateral meeting with the US president since his return to office in January, has long argued that landlocked Hungary has no viable alternatives to Russian oil, and that replacing these supplies would trigger an economic collapse. Critics dispute this claim.

"We have to make the Americans understand this strange situation if we want exceptions from the American sanctions that hit Russia," Orbán said on Friday in an interview with state radio.

"- Orbán said on Friday in an interview with state radio.

To be supplemented...

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump
India
Slovakia
China
United States
Hungary
Ukraine