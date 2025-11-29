Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT

The resignation of Andriy Yermak from the post of Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine could weaken Volodymyr Zelenskyy's political control. It also leaves the Ukrainian president without a figure who would "ensure discipline" in politics while the Russians look for weaknesses, UNN reports with reference to The New York Times.

Details

The publication also states that Yermak's resignation amid a corruption scandal will deprive Ukraine of its chief negotiator in peace talks. At the same time, the dynamics of the negotiations will not change significantly, as other people will represent Ukraine in the negotiations instead of Yermak.

Negotiations are a team effort. If one person leaves the process, the mechanism does not change - said Oleksandr Merezhko, head of the foreign policy committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

And although anti-corruption activists welcomed Yermak's dismissal, Zelenskyy may face problems controlling the ruling Servant of the People party and ministries amid the pluralism of Ukraine's domestic politics.

Analysts believe that without Yermak, who controlled domestic politics, curbed power struggles in the army, and oversaw peace negotiations, Zelenskyy's political control could weaken - the NYT material says.

Recall

On Friday, November 28, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the resignation of the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak.

The head of state also announced a reboot of the President's Office. On Sunday, November 29, consultations on the new head will take place.

Andriy Yermak resigned a day before meeting with US President's special representative Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. The purpose of the visit was to finally coordinate the positions of the US and Ukraine before Witkoff and Kushner's trip to Moscow.