$42.190.00
48.870.00
ukenru
03:10 PM • 222 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
02:28 PM • 1734 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
12:33 PM • 5958 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
12:07 PM • 7984 views
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
11:00 AM • 10228 views
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
10:28 AM • 12432 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky Refinery, aircraft repair plant and other occupation facilities
November 29, 08:59 AM • 13209 views
Over Ukraine, 558 out of 596 drones launched by Russia and 19 out of 36 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized
November 29, 07:54 AM • 15127 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in Kyiv and 5 regions: over half a million consumers without electricity
November 29, 02:21 AM • 25308 views
"I don't want to create problems for Zelenskyy, so I'm going to the front" - Yermak after dismissal and searchesPhoto
November 28, 08:59 PM • 35381 views
Rustem Umerov to meet with Trump's envoy and US delegation instead of Yermak – FT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1.8m/s
92%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Western part of Kyiv left without electricity during combined attack - KlitschkoNovember 29, 05:30 AM • 19640 views
Consequences of the attack recorded in five districts of Kyiv region: Fastiv without power, there are woundedNovember 29, 06:37 AM • 10849 views
Russia reported a drone attack on the Afipsky Oil Refinery in Krasnodar Krai, a fire broke outVideoNovember 29, 07:36 AM • 7362 views
Budanov heads to US for talks - The EconomistNovember 29, 07:59 AM • 12788 views
Orban's translator distorted Putin's words during a meeting in Moscow - media12:55 PM • 4996 views
Publications
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 57796 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 45161 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 53005 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 51236 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 57020 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Vitali Klitschko
Andriy Yermak
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Kyiv Oblast
Pokrovsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 32440 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 50380 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 70042 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 101898 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 116435 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
The Diplomat
Heating

Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 222 views

Zelenskyy may also face problems controlling the ruling Servant of the People party and ministries amid the pluralism of Ukraine's domestic politics.

Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT

The resignation of Andriy Yermak from the post of Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine could weaken Volodymyr Zelenskyy's political control. It also leaves the Ukrainian president without a figure who would "ensure discipline" in politics while the Russians look for weaknesses, UNN reports with reference to The New York Times.

Details

The publication also states that Yermak's resignation amid a corruption scandal will deprive Ukraine of its chief negotiator in peace talks. At the same time, the dynamics of the negotiations will not change significantly, as other people will represent Ukraine in the negotiations instead of Yermak.

Negotiations are a team effort. If one person leaves the process, the mechanism does not change

- said Oleksandr Merezhko, head of the foreign policy committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

And although anti-corruption activists welcomed Yermak's dismissal, Zelenskyy may face problems controlling the ruling Servant of the People party and ministries amid the pluralism of Ukraine's domestic politics.

Analysts believe that without Yermak, who controlled domestic politics, curbed power struggles in the army, and oversaw peace negotiations, Zelenskyy's political control could weaken

- the NYT material says.

Recall

On Friday, November 28, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the resignation of the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak.

The head of state also announced a reboot of the President's Office. On Sunday, November 29, consultations on the new head will take place.

Andriy Yermak resigned a day before meeting with US President's special representative Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. The purpose of the visit was to finally coordinate the positions of the US and Ukraine before Witkoff and Kushner's trip to Moscow.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Politics
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Servant of the People
The New York Times
Verkhovna Rada
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States