New Head of Presidential Office may be announced today - MP

A new head of the President's Office after Andriy Yermak's resignation a week ago may be announced today, reported on Friday People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak on Telegram, writes UNN.

Today, the new head of the OP will be announced - wrote Zheleznyak.

Addition

A week ago, on November 28, Andriy Yermak was dismissed from the post of head of the President's Office by Zelensky's decree. This happened after NABU and SAP conducted searches of Andriy Yermak.

The day before, on December 4, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a decision on a new head of the President's Office would be made "in the near future" after meetings with candidates for the position. At the meeting, according to him, they discussed "formats of the Office's work, interaction with other state institutions, which is necessary for the interests of Ukraine."