New Head of Presidential Office may be announced today - MP

$42.200.13
49.230.04
ukenru
December 4, 08:25 PM • 13501 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 24038 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 21870 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 37498 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 28180 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 42608 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 23022 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
December 4, 11:24 AM • 22453 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
December 4, 09:37 AM • 22642 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
December 3, 11:09 PM • 32259 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
2m/s
94%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Belgian PM confirms meeting with Merz on Friday regarding reparations loan to Ukraine, but there's a catch - ReutersDecember 4, 09:23 PM • 5686 views
Fakes about "dangerous Ukrainian food" in Poland are spreading on social media - Center for Countering DisinformationPhotoDecember 4, 11:00 PM • 6880 views
"There is hope": Vance announces good news regarding the war in Ukraine in the coming weeks02:35 AM • 7768 views
ISW: Putin changed his rhetoric on the war, but did not abandon his initial goals03:32 AM • 13352 views
Trump: The war in Ukraine will end, we are establishing peace around the world04:03 AM • 9444 views
Publications
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen next06:30 AM • 514 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 37498 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunityDecember 4, 12:21 PM • 33091 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 42608 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhotoDecember 4, 06:30 AM • 49445 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Steve Witkoff
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Brussels
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 15262 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 29005 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 30000 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 74636 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 77349 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
James Webb Space Telescope
The Diplomat

New Head of Presidential Office may be announced today - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported that the new head of the Presidential Office may be announced today, following the resignation of Andriy Yermak a week ago. President Zelenskyy previously held meetings with candidates for the position.

New Head of Presidential Office may be announced today - MP

A new head of the President's Office after Andriy Yermak's resignation a week ago may be announced today, reported on Friday People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak on Telegram, writes UNN.

Today, the new head of the OP will be announced

- wrote Zheleznyak.

Addition

A week ago, on November 28, Andriy Yermak was dismissed from the post of head of the President's Office by Zelensky's decree. This happened after NABU and SAP conducted searches of Andriy Yermak.

The day before, on December 4, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a decision on a new head of the President's Office would be made "in the near future" after meetings with candidates for the position. At the meeting, according to him, they discussed "formats of the Office's work, interaction with other state institutions, which is necessary for the interests of Ukraine."

Julia Shramko

Politics
Search
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Ukraine