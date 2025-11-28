$42.190.11
48.870.08
ukenru
08:59 PM • 28 views
Rustem Umerov to meet with Trump's envoy and US delegation instead of Yermak – FT
03:39 PM • 12361 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
03:22 PM • 19549 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 27937 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:08 PM • 22128 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
November 28, 01:03 PM • 18150 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
November 28, 11:00 AM • 36249 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
November 28, 09:41 AM • 21757 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
November 28, 09:17 AM • 18475 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 40199 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
1.5m/s
87%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 26864 views
Isolation deepens: Russia fails to secure a seat on the Council of the International Maritime OrganizationNovember 28, 12:32 PM • 4804 views
Nord Stream case: German court remands suspected Ukrainian in custodyNovember 28, 12:34 PM • 12346 views
Defense Forces actively destroyed Russians fleeing to Huliaipole - KovalenkoNovember 28, 12:51 PM • 11577 views
Who is responsible for outage schedules and their fairness? Ukrenergo answeredNovember 28, 02:40 PM • 4608 views
Publications
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 27937 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 26970 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 36249 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 36218 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 40200 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Donald Trump
Andriy Shevchenko
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Turkey
Germany
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 25476 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 42789 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 62774 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 95125 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 109976 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Airbus A320 series
Starlink

Rustem Umerov to meet with Trump's envoy and US delegation instead of Yermak – FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov will take part in negotiations with Donald Trump's envoy, Scott Witkoff, and the US delegation. Umerov will go to Miami instead of Andriy Yermak, who was dismissed from the post of Head of the Presidential Office and had previously planned the trip.

Rustem Umerov to meet with Trump's envoy and US delegation instead of Yermak – FT
Photo: Reuters

Financial Times correspondent Christopher Miller reported on the social network X that Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, will participate in negotiations with Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and the US delegation instead of Andriy Yermak, who was dismissed from the post of Head of the Presidential Office. UNN writes about this.

Details

Earlier, Miller noted that Yermak planned to go to Miami this weekend for negotiations with Trump's team regarding further steps in preparing a peace agreement. However, today Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree dismissing Andriy Yermak.

Recall

In the evening, President Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian delegation would soon hold talks with the American side. According to the president, representatives of the National Security and Defense Council, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and intelligence will take part in it on behalf of Ukraine. 

Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy28.11.25, 17:22 • 19558 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Social network
War in Ukraine
Rustem Umerov
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Financial Times
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States