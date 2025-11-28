Rustem Umerov to meet with Trump's envoy and US delegation instead of Yermak – FT

Photo: Reuters

Financial Times correspondent Christopher Miller reported on the social network X that Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, will participate in negotiations with Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and the US delegation instead of Andriy Yermak, who was dismissed from the post of Head of the Presidential Office. UNN writes about this.

Details

Earlier, Miller noted that Yermak planned to go to Miami this weekend for negotiations with Trump's team regarding further steps in preparing a peace agreement. However, today Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree dismissing Andriy Yermak.

Recall

In the evening, President Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian delegation would soon hold talks with the American side. According to the president, representatives of the National Security and Defense Council, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and intelligence will take part in it on behalf of Ukraine.

Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy