Government accelerates IDS tender despite legal warnings. Experts point to political motives

$42.070.01
49.020.03
ukenru
10:59 AM • 8108 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
10:26 AM • 15211 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM • 35703 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
December 9, 07:00 AM • 24941 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 28710 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 39140 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 33387 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 34947 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM • 32669 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 34628 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3m/s
88%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Lviv City Council refuted the fake news about ignoring a Russian-speaking child on St. Nicholas DayPhotoDecember 9, 08:11 AM • 17663 views
"Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk'": DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinema08:36 AM • 14889 views
Under the guise of "resort projects": the occupation authorities of Kherson region want to transfer the Azov coast to Minsk09:24 AM • 13826 views
Kyiv metro station "Mostytska" to get a new name before opening: what is known09:55 AM • 14143 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhoto12:00 PM • 10705 views
Publications
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhoto12:00 PM • 10721 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of UkrainiansDecember 9, 07:23 AM • 35710 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 15602 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 56592 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 51769 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
António Costa
Pope Leo XIV
Petr Pavel
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk'": DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinema08:36 AM • 14901 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 24383 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 61052 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 66792 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 76888 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
The Diplomat
Forbes

Government accelerates IDS tender despite legal warnings. Experts point to political motives

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

The government has announced a tender for the manager of the seized assets of IDS Ukraine, the producer of "Morshynska" and "Myrhorodska" mineral waters, with a short deadline for submitting documents by December 12. This decision has drawn criticism due to legal miscalculations and haste before the new law on ARMA comes into force.

Government accelerates IDS tender despite legal warnings. Experts point to political motives

On November 28, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced that the government was putting up for tender the manager of the arrested assets of the IDS Ukraine group of companies – the producer of mineral waters "Morshynska" and "Myrhorodska". ARMA set extremely short deadlines for submitting documents – until December 12, i.e., about two weeks. The auction is already scheduled for December this year, UNN reports with reference to Ukrainian News.

This decision caused a wave of criticism among experts and businesses, as the tender is launched literally a few weeks before the new ARMA law comes into force in January 2026, which significantly increases the requirements for transparency, asset valuation, and selection of managers.

According to analytics published by Mind, the announcement of the tender right now contains several legally critical points. First, the IDS asset has not yet been legally transferred to ARMA – the acceptance and transfer act, which should have been drawn up back in 2022 after the assets were seized, is missing. Second, the Agency does not have a lawsuit in the interests of the state, which is a mandatory condition for transferring assets to management.

Third, a full market valuation of the assets has not been carried out: only two companies in the group have been properly valued, while other positions are based on "market consultations," which does not comply with the law. And finally, the tender is launched under the old rules, although much stricter procedures for selecting managers will come into force in a few weeks.

Analysts note that holding a tender without an assessment and without proper registration of the asset transfer creates grounds for further challenging the results in court.

The financial aspect also raises questions. Although funds from the use of IDS corporate rights should go to the budget (at least UAH 24 million per month), former ARMA employee Andriy Potyomkin emphasizes in his blog: instead of full nationalization of assets, which would bring the state UAH 1.5 billion, the government is actually lobbying for a model that allows the manager to take about 30% of the profit – almost UAH 460 million.

The announcement of the tender took place against the backdrop of the high-profile "Midas" case, related to the possible withdrawal of tens of millions of dollars through "Energoatom" with the participation of businessman Timur Mindich – a long-time partner of Volodymyr Zelenskyy in "Kvartal 95".

The "Mindich tapes" published by the media contain conversations involving ARMA employees, which cast doubt on the Agency's independence and intensified discussions about the presence of corrupt influences.

Already on November 16 – virtually immediately after the scandal unfolded – President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the government to conduct a "complete renewal of ARMA," audit it, and review the procedures for managing arrested assets. Transparency International Ukraine indicated that the "Midas" scandal was one of the catalysts for urgent reform.

In previous years, media and analysts repeatedly noted that the then head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, sought to strengthen his influence on ARMA's personnel and operational decisions. In the public space, there were assumptions that the Agency could be part of a broader vertical of control over arrested assets.

Now, the IDS tender is publicly supported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, whom the same media and experts often described as an official from Yermak's orbit. Against this background, the current urgency of the tender is perceived not only as a management decision but also as a possible continuation of previously built influence mechanisms.

That is why the urgent and legally controversial decision regarding IDS looks to many not just like a technical step, but a signal about the possible preservation of the old informal architecture of influence in the management of arrested assets. In this interpretation, the tender appears not as a routine procedure, but as a marker that certain groups are trying to maintain access to resources until new legislation finally complicates this.

What's next? The transfer of IDS assets in an "emergency manner" even before the new law comes into force reinforces the assumption that the government seeks to consolidate key decisions before the rules of the game change, as long as the inertia of influence of structures associated with previous informal centers of power remains. In this perspective, the haste no longer looks like technicality, but an attempt to fix a management configuration that may not pass the transparency test after the ARMA reform. From a legal point of view, the procedure remains vulnerable, and from a political point of view, it becomes a test of whether the updated ARMA can truly break with the legacy of past practices.

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
Energoatom
Timur Mindich
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy