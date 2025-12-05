Zelenskyy removed Yermak from the National Security and Defense Council and the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief

$42.180.02
49.230.00
ukenru
06:15 PM • 3974 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
03:45 PM • 10792 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
02:41 PM • 14201 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 31485 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 26157 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 30252 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 42098 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 48663 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 41367 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 73447 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3m/s
85%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US urged Europeans to oppose EU plan for loan using Russian assets for Ukraine - BloombergDecember 5, 10:02 AM • 11415 views
He was a star of "Mortal Kombat" and had a Russian passport: actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa died at the age of 75December 5, 10:04 AM • 9040 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 26570 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 14389 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendly05:32 PM • 6496 views
Publications
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendly05:32 PM • 6544 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 26598 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 31486 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 40195 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 73449 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Olena Zelenska
Andriy Hnatov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Poland
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 14424 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 24390 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 27215 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 41086 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 40879 views
Actual
Technology
Airbus A320 series
The Diplomat
Su-57
FIFA (video game series)

Zelenskyy removed Yermak from the National Security and Defense Council and the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy removed Andriy Yermak from the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and the National Security and Defense Council. This decision is recorded in decrees No. 902/2025 and No. 901/2025 after Yermak's dismissal from the post of Head of the President's Office.

Zelenskyy removed Yermak from the National Security and Defense Council and the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has removed former Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak from the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the relevant presidential decrees.

Details

In partial amendment to Article 2 of the Decree of the President of Ukraine of February 24, 2022, No. 72/2022 "On the establishment of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief" (with subsequent amendments), remove A. Yermak from the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief

- states decree No. 902/2025.

Also, by decree No. 901/2025, Yermak was removed from the NSDC.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decree No. 868/2025 on the dismissal of Andriy Yermak from the post of Head of the President's Office. The corresponding decision was published on the website of the head of state's internet representation.

Zelenskyy held an additional meeting with candidates for the new head of the President's Office. A decision on the new head will be made in the near future.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine