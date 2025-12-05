Zelenskyy removed Yermak from the National Security and Defense Council and the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has removed former Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak from the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the relevant presidential decrees.

Details

In partial amendment to Article 2 of the Decree of the President of Ukraine of February 24, 2022, No. 72/2022 "On the establishment of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief" (with subsequent amendments), remove A. Yermak from the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief - states decree No. 902/2025.

Also, by decree No. 901/2025, Yermak was removed from the NSDC.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decree No. 868/2025 on the dismissal of Andriy Yermak from the post of Head of the President's Office. The corresponding decision was published on the website of the head of state's internet representation.

Zelenskyy held an additional meeting with candidates for the new head of the President's Office. A decision on the new head will be made in the near future.