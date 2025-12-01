EU foreign policy chief concerned about pressure on Ukraine to make concessions to Russia - The Guardian

The head of EU foreign policy, Kaja Kallas, expressed concern about possible pressure on Ukraine in peace talks and emphasized the importance of reparations loans to be paid from frozen Russian assets. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Kaja Kallas reported on difficult negotiations regarding the EU's proposed reparations loans for Ukraine, which should be based on frozen Russian assets. She noted that adopting such a decision "will strengthen Europe's position regarding Moscow."

It is obvious that Russia must pay compensation for the damage caused to Ukraine, and a reparations loan based on frozen assets, frozen sovereign assets of Russia, is actually the right basis for this. - she says.

Kallas also emphasized that the EU must work to resolve the legal issues raised by the Belgian government in order to "mitigate all risks and bear the burden." She also stated that she is concerned about possible pressure on Ukraine, which is a victim of Russian aggression.

We must not forget that it was actually Russia that started this war and continues it. - she emphasized.

And she added:

I am afraid that all the pressure will be put on the weaker side, because it is an easier way to stop this war when Ukraine capitulates. But this is not in anyone's interest: neither in the interest of Ukraine, nor in the interest of the European Union, nor in the interest of global security in general, because the Charter of the United Nations states that borders cannot be changed by force. If this pays off, we will see it elsewhere. - warns the Head of EU foreign policy.

In addition, Kallas separately commented on the search of Andriy Yermak's apartment and his subsequent resignation. She supported Ukrainian anti-corruption institutions, emphasizing that "especially during the war, trust matters" and that "Ukraine's struggle for freedom and its path to Europe should not be tarnished."

At the same time, she called the very fact of investigations evidence of "effective work of anti-corruption bodies" and noted the "very, very strong" public reaction to corruption allegations.

Recall

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia stated that it supports American attempts to find a peaceful settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine, but emphasized the lack of intention to make new compromises and added that it remains committed to the agreements reached in Alaska.