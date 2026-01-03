$42.170.18
Bloomberg: Zelenskyy bets on drones: Fedorov to head Ministry of Defense, Budanov - Presidential Office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

President Zelenskyy proposed Mykhailo Fedorov for the post of Minister of Defense to develop drone technologies. Kyrylo Budanov will head the Presidential Office, taking one of the most influential positions in the country.

Bloomberg: Zelenskyy bets on drones: Fedorov to head Ministry of Defense, Budanov - Presidential Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is betting on the development of drone technologies, having proposed Mykhailo Fedorov's candidacy for the post of Minister of Defense. This is reported by Bloomberg, informs UNN.

Details

The authors indicate that the head of state appealed to the head of Ukraine's military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, with a request to become his chief of staff, taking one of the most influential positions in the country after Andriy Yermak resigned amid a corruption scandal.

This appointment marks a political turning point for Ukraine after a difficult period, both on and off the battlefield. Yermak, who had been Zelenskyy's right-hand man for more than five years and throughout the war with Russia, resigned at the end of November.

- reminds the media.

The authors indicate that Fedorov's appointment means a shift in the Ministry of Defense's focus towards technological warfare, i.e., scaling up UAV production, accelerating the introduction of new developments, closer work with private manufacturers and startups, and even integrating digital solutions directly into combat processes.

"Budanov's appointment could help ease political pressure on Zelenskyy by entrusting a key role to a prominent figure among the military, a group that is highly respected in Ukraine," the article says.

Recall

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees on the appointment of Kyrylo Budanov as head of the Presidential Office. Oleh Ivashchenko headed the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine