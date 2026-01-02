Zelenskyy proposed Fedorov to head the Ministry of Defense

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had offered Mykhailo Fedorov to become the new Minister of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

I have also decided to change the format of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. I have offered Mykhailo Fedorov to become the new Minister of Defense of Ukraine. Mykhailo is deeply involved in issues related to the "Drone Line," and works very effectively in the digitalization of public services and processes. - Zelenskyy stated.

According to the President, "together with all our military, with the military command, together with national arms manufacturers and Ukraine's partners, we need to implement such changes in the defense sector that will help."

Everything rests on the resilience of Ukrainians, and our resilience must have the necessary weapons, the necessary energy, the necessary finances, the necessary policy, the necessary institutional support. - the Head of State summarized.

