Decision on the new head of the Presidential Office is not expected yet, there will be a "collective Yermak" - MP

A decision on the new head of the President's Office is not expected yet, reported People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak on Saturday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Everyone is missing out on the head of the OP for now. There will be no decision in the near future. There will be deputy OPs and a team of advisors. A kind of collective Yermak," wrote MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

Zheleznyak also reported that "Mykhailo Fedorov, instead of the head of the OP, came up with a new role. Theoretically, in the bright future, he will head Zelenskyy's new party or publicly lead the campaign headquarters in the elections."

Addition

On November 28, Andriy Yermak was dismissed from the post of Head of the President's Office by Zelenskyy's decree. This happened after NABU and SAP conducted searches at Andriy Yermak's office.

On December 4, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a decision on the new head of the President's Office would be made "in the near future" after meetings with candidates for the position. According to him, the meetings discussed "formats of the Office's work, interaction with other state institutions, which is necessary for Ukraine's interests."