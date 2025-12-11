A draft resolution on the resignation of Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi was registered in the Rada

A draft resolution on the resignation of the Minister of Education and Science, Oksen Lisovyi, has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the parliament's website.

Details

The document card appeared on the Verkhovna Rada website on December 9, but as of the morning of December 11, its text had not yet been published. The authors of the draft resolution are MPs Anton Yatsenko (non-factional), Larysa Bilozir (Dovira group), and Dmytro Mykysha (non-factional).

At the same time, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported on December 4 that the issue of considering this draft resolution could be put on the agenda during the last plenary week of the year - from December 16 to 18.

Additionally

Oksen Lisovyi has been the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine since March 21, 2023. Before that, he participated in the Russian-Ukrainian war as part of the volunteer formation of the 95th separate airborne assault brigade. At the same time, he continued to remotely perform the duties of the director of the National Center "Junior Academy of Sciences of Ukraine".

Recall

On November 28, 2025, Andriy Yermak was dismissed from the post of Head of the President's Office by a decree of Zelenskyy. This happened after NABU and SAP conducted searches at Andriy Yermak's.

On December 4, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a decision on the new head of the President's Office would be made "in the near future" after meetings with candidates for the position.