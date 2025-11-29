$42.190.11
Rustem Umerov to meet with Trump's envoy and US delegation instead of Yermak – FT
November 28, 03:39 PM • 16522 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
November 28, 03:22 PM • 22827 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 32536 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:08 PM • 24518 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
November 28, 01:03 PM • 19240 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
November 28, 11:00 AM • 38479 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic Odrex
November 28, 09:41 AM • 22177 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
November 28, 09:17 AM • 18740 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 42156 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Hryhorenko from the post of First Deputy Minister of Culture

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

Halyna Hryhorenko has been dismissed from the post of First Deputy Minister of Culture of Ukraine at her own request. She thanked the team and partners for a year of work, promising to release details later.

The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Hryhorenko from the post of First Deputy Minister of Culture

The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Halyna Hryhorenko from the post of First Deputy Minister of Culture of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to government order No. 1345-r dated November 28, 2025.

To dismiss Halyna Volodymyrivna Hryhorenko from the post of First Deputy Minister of Culture of Ukraine at her own request

- the document states.

Halyna Hryhorenko commented on her dismissal on her Instagram.

Life is turbulent, but life goes on. I thank my country and all the wonderful people who defend it for this.

- she wrote.

She also thanked Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy Tetiana Berezhna for their trust, wishing them strength and inspiration.

According to her, in a year of work, the team of the Ministry of Culture, together with international partners and the public sector, managed to implement both strategic directions and a number of important projects. She promised to release more details later.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the resignation of the Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak.

Vita Zelenetska

