The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Hryhorenko from the post of First Deputy Minister of Culture

The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Halyna Hryhorenko from the post of First Deputy Minister of Culture of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to government order No. 1345-r dated November 28, 2025.

To dismiss Halyna Volodymyrivna Hryhorenko from the post of First Deputy Minister of Culture of Ukraine at her own request - the document states.

Halyna Hryhorenko commented on her dismissal on her Instagram.

Life is turbulent, but life goes on. I thank my country and all the wonderful people who defend it for this. - she wrote.

She also thanked Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy Tetiana Berezhna for their trust, wishing them strength and inspiration.

According to her, in a year of work, the team of the Ministry of Culture, together with international partners and the public sector, managed to implement both strategic directions and a number of important projects. She promised to release more details later.

