06:59 AM
Umerov revealed details of peace talks with Trump's representatives in the US: today's report to Zelenskyy
December 7, 05:16 PM • 18466 views
"With light, we will overcome darkness": The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine, received by Plast scoutsPhoto
December 7, 04:33 PM • 31265 views
In Ukraine, power outages will continue: schedules for Monday, December 8
December 7, 02:41 PM • 28697 views
Russians changed their tactics of strikes on Ukraine: objects previously considered untouchable are now under threat
December 7, 11:06 AM • 33245 views
Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv OblastPhoto
December 6, 08:45 PM • 56215 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 65522 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 68820 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 59819 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 62126 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
Publications
Exclusives
Zelenskyy postponed the appointment of a new head of the Presidential Office until his return from abroad - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 588 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not make a decision regarding the new Head of the Presidential Office until his return from his foreign visit. People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported that the country has lived 10 days without a head of the Presidential Office after Andriy Yermak's dismissal.

Zelenskyy postponed the appointment of a new head of the Presidential Office until his return from abroad - MP

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not make any decisions regarding the announcement of a new Head of the Office of the President until his return from a foreign visit. This was reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

No decisions regarding the announcement of a new head of the OP should be expected until his return to Kyiv.

 - wrote the MP.

He added that "the country has somehow lived for 10 days without a head of the President's Office."

Somehow the sky didn't fall, maybe this position isn't really needed?

- the post says.

Context

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decree No. 868/2025 on the dismissal of Andriy Yermak from the post of Head of the President's Office. The corresponding decision was published on the website of the President's internet representation.

Later, Zelenskyy removed Andriy Yermak from the composition of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and the composition of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPolitics
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyiv