Zelenskyy postponed the appointment of a new head of the Presidential Office until his return from abroad - MP
Kyiv • UNN
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not make a decision regarding the new Head of the Presidential Office until his return from his foreign visit. People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported that the country has lived 10 days without a head of the Presidential Office after Andriy Yermak's dismissal.
Details
No decisions regarding the announcement of a new head of the OP should be expected until his return to Kyiv.
He added that "the country has somehow lived for 10 days without a head of the President's Office."
Somehow the sky didn't fall, maybe this position isn't really needed?
Context
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decree No. 868/2025 on the dismissal of Andriy Yermak from the post of Head of the President's Office. The corresponding decision was published on the website of the President's internet representation.
Later, Zelenskyy removed Andriy Yermak from the composition of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and the composition of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.