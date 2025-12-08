Zelenskyy postponed the appointment of a new head of the Presidential Office until his return from abroad - MP

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not make any decisions regarding the announcement of a new Head of the Office of the President until his return from a foreign visit. This was reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

No decisions regarding the announcement of a new head of the OP should be expected until his return to Kyiv. - wrote the MP.

He added that "the country has somehow lived for 10 days without a head of the President's Office."

Somehow the sky didn't fall, maybe this position isn't really needed? - the post says.

Context

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decree No. 868/2025 on the dismissal of Andriy Yermak from the post of Head of the President's Office. The corresponding decision was published on the website of the President's internet representation.

Later, Zelenskyy removed Andriy Yermak from the composition of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and the composition of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.