04:56 PM • 7302 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 17746 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 18518 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 31776 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 19352 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
December 4, 11:24 AM • 20009 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
December 4, 09:37 AM • 20208 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
December 3, 11:09 PM • 28564 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 47115 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM • 36821 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
A decision on the new head will be made soon: Zelenskyy met with candidates for the position of Head of the Presidential Office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

President Zelenskyy met with candidates for the position of the new Head of the Presidential Office. A decision on the new head of the Office will be made soon.

A decision on the new head will be made soon: Zelenskyy met with candidates for the position of Head of the Presidential Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held an additional meeting with candidates for the new head of the President's Office. A decision on the new head will be made in the near future, Zelenskyy said in his evening address, UNN reports.

Details

"Also today, I held an additional meeting with candidates for the new head of the President's Office. We discussed the formats of the Office's work, interaction with other state institutions, which is necessary for Ukraine's interests. A decision on the new head of the Office will be made in the near future," Zelenskyy said.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Decree No. 868/2025 on the dismissal of Andriy Yermak from the post of Head of the President's Office. The corresponding decision was published on the website of the head of state's online representation.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine