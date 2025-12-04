A decision on the new head will be made soon: Zelenskyy met with candidates for the position of Head of the Presidential Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held an additional meeting with candidates for the new head of the President's Office. A decision on the new head will be made in the near future, Zelenskyy said in his evening address, UNN reports.

Details

"Also today, I held an additional meeting with candidates for the new head of the President's Office. We discussed the formats of the Office's work, interaction with other state institutions, which is necessary for Ukraine's interests. A decision on the new head of the Office will be made in the near future," Zelenskyy said.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Decree No. 868/2025 on the dismissal of Andriy Yermak from the post of Head of the President's Office. The corresponding decision was published on the website of the head of state's online representation.