I want to hold additional consultations, I have planned them upon my return to Ukraine: Zelenskyy on the new head of the Presidential Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he has not yet decided on a new head of the Presidential Office. According to him, he wants to hold additional consultations, which are planned upon his return to Ukraine. Zelenskyy announced this during a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, as reported by UNN.

Details

"There will be no sensation today. I want to hold additional consultations. I have planned them upon my return to Ukraine, and I will do them. My choice depends on... honestly, on some things. The direction of management and focusing more on diplomacy, or other very important areas. Of course, we have worthy people in Ukraine. I think you will see that," Zelenskyy said.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the resignation of Andriy Yermak, head of the Presidential Office.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree dismissing Andriy Yermak from the post of Head of the President's Office. The corresponding decision was published on the website of the head of state's internet representation.