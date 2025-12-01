I want to hold additional consultations, I have planned them upon my return to Ukraine: Zelenskyy on the new head of the Presidential Office

$42.270.07
48.890.02
ukenru
Exclusive
03:35 PM • 1936 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
02:52 PM • 4716 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
01:38 PM • 9630 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 13497 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM • 17133 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM • 19487 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 34085 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 19203 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
December 1, 06:00 AM • 34836 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
November 30, 06:02 PM • 37197 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
0m/s
98%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Occupiers with equipment blown up in Berdiansk: HUR showed videoVideoDecember 1, 07:10 AM • 14746 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 19212 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyersDecember 1, 09:30 AM • 24212 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means10:58 AM • 15469 views
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhoto12:30 PM • 13293 views
Publications
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctlyPhoto04:00 PM • 1538 views
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhoto12:30 PM • 13306 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyersDecember 1, 09:30 AM • 24232 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 34088 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from DecemberDecember 1, 06:00 AM • 34839 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Emmanuel Macron
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Florida
Belgium
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means10:58 AM • 15480 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 19229 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 79246 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 56255 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 72554 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Diia (service)
Gold

I want to hold additional consultations, I have planned them upon my return to Ukraine: Zelenskyy on the new head of the Presidential Office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

President Zelenskyy stated that he has not yet decided on the new head of the Presidential Office. He plans to hold additional consultations after returning to Ukraine to determine the direction of management.

I want to hold additional consultations, I have planned them upon my return to Ukraine: Zelenskyy on the new head of the Presidential Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he has not yet decided on a new head of the Presidential Office. According to him, he wants to hold additional consultations, which are planned upon his return to Ukraine. Zelenskyy announced this during a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, as reported by UNN.

Details

"There will be no sensation today. I want to hold additional consultations. I have planned them upon my return to Ukraine, and I will do them. My choice depends on... honestly, on some things. The direction of management and focusing more on diplomacy, or other very important areas. Of course, we have worthy people in Ukraine. I think you will see that," Zelenskyy said.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the resignation of Andriy Yermak, head of the Presidential Office.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree dismissing Andriy Yermak from the post of Head of the President's Office. The corresponding decision was published on the website of the head of state's internet representation.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
The Diplomat
Emmanuel Macron
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine