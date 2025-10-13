Trump confirms readiness to send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine

US President Donald Trump will send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine if Russia continues the war. He stated this during a conversation with journalists on board Air Force One, reports UNN.

Details

According to the head of the White House, Tomahawk missiles are "a new step of aggression."

If this war is not settled, I will send them Tomahawk missiles. This is an incredible, very powerful weapon - said Trump.

At the same time, he noted that before sending Tomahawks to Ukraine, he would most likely discuss it with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Honestly, I may have to talk to Russia about Tomahawk. Do they want Tomahawk flying in their direction? I don't think so. I think maybe talk to Russia about it, to be honest. I told President Zelenskyy that. - said the US President.

He added that he gives Ukraine credit for "doing so well."

"They are very good fighters. I think President Putin would look great if he solved this problem, and I think he will solve it. If he doesn't, it will not be good for him," Trump summarized.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Kremlin's fears regarding the transfer of American long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine are a signal that pressure can contribute to peace. In his video address, he added that Ukrainian and American teams are already coordinating actions in the energy and defense sectors.

